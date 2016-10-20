Denver Comic Chris Charpentier Gets Uproarious This Week

Chris Charpentier will be on Fuse TV's Uproarious on Friday. Nick Gast

The Denver arts community loves nothing more than seeing its native sons and daughters succeed in the wider world. This week presents yet another opportunity to catch a veteran Mile High comic crush on a nationally televised stage: Chris Charpentier will make his debut on Fuse TV's Uproarious on October 21. Hosted by YouTube personality Jimmy Tatro, Uproarious blends digital shorts and parody sketches with short standup clips from comics with only a few television credits to their names.

Here's an advance look at Charpentier's set:

In addition to Charpentier, Colorado-raised comics Jordan Doll and David Gborie also appear this season, along with up-and-coming young comedians from across the country like Abby Rosenquist, Molly Ruben-Long and Jesus Trejo.

"It's a dream come true to do standup on TV!" Charpentier exclaims. "The fact that I was able to do the show with a few good friends like Jordan Doll, David Gborie and more just made it cooler."

"I performed on Uproarious almost immediately after moving to Los Angeles," remembers Doll, who joined the other featured comics for a taping at the Irvine Improv last April. "Moving across the country to pursue standup comedy is a big, dumb, scary thing to do. But being asked to be on such a fun show with so many hilarious comics — and Jimmy Tatro — so soon after moving really made it feel like I had made the right choice."

Uproarious premiered on Fuse TV on October 7; the first season will run ten episodes. The segment featuring Charpentier airs at 9 p.m. Mountain Time on Friday, October 21.