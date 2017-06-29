menu

Let's Play Denver Comic Con 2017 Bingo!

Let's Play Denver Comic Con 2017 Bingo!

Thursday, June 29, 2017 at 7:28 a.m.
By Teague Bohlen
I pity the fool who doesn't play DCC Bingo.
Denver Comic Con returns June 30 through July 2, stuffing the halls of the Colorado Convention Center with pop-culture goodness. The con isn't just about comic books (though let’s be clear: it’s still mostly about comic books); it’s also about film, TV, art, novels and all the wonky creativity that geekery has to give.

In order to keep track of all the awesomeness, we’ve created another handy Denver Comic Con Bingo card (we started the tradition with the Denver Comic Con 2016 bingo card). Print it out and play with your friends — you know, while you’re waiting in line.

Teague Bohlen
Teague Bohlen is a writer, novelist, and professor at the University of Colorado Denver, where he serves as Fiction Editor for Copper Nickel, Faculty Adviser for the student newspaper The Sentry, and Program Director of Creative Writing. His first novel, The Pull of the Earth, won the Colorado Book Award for Literary Fiction, and his textbook The Snarktastic Guide to College Success came out in 2014.
Colorado Convention Center
700 14th St.
Denver, CO 80202

303-228-8000

www.denverconvention.com

