Let's Play Denver Comic Con 2017 Bingo!
|
I pity the fool who doesn't play DCC Bingo.
Denver Comic Con returns June 30 through July 2, stuffing the halls of the Colorado Convention Center with pop-culture goodness. The con isn't just about comic books (though let’s be clear: it’s still mostly about comic books); it’s also about film, TV, art, novels and all the wonky creativity that geekery has to give.
In order to keep track of all the awesomeness, we’ve created another handy Denver Comic Con Bingo card (we started the tradition with the Denver Comic Con 2016 bingo card). Print it out and play with your friends — you know, while you’re waiting in line.
|
