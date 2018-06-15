 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Denver Comic Con 2017.EXPAND
Denver Comic Con 2017.
Aaron Thackeray

Let's Play Denver Comic Con 2018 Bingo!

Teague Bohlen | June 15, 2018 | 7:17am
AA

Denver Comic Con returns to the Colorado Convention Center June 15 to 17, providing pop-culture goodness for all the good Mile High girls and boys (and grown men and women who aren't ashamed to say they still love this stuff). Remember, DCC isn't just about comics; it's also movies, TV, original art, fantasy and science-fiction lit, gaming, creativity, invention, and all things nerdy and good.

For the third year in a row, we here at Westword know that you're both excited for all the things you might see, do and experience...and also may need something to keep you occupied in the occasional line — so we've created another Denver Comic Con Bingo Card for you to print out and play with your friends. Or, you know, yourself.

Related Stories

Let's Play Denver Comic Con 2018 Bingo!
Westword

Denver Comic Con runs June 15-17 at the Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th Street. Find out more about Denver Comic Con here.

 
Teague Bohlen is a writer, novelist and professor at the University of Colorado Denver, where he serves as fiction editor for Copper Nickel and faculty adviser for the student newspaper, The Sentry. His first novel, The Pull of the Earth, won the Colorado Book Award for Literary Fiction in 2007; his textbook The Snarktastic Guide to College Success came out in 2014.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >