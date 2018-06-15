Let's Play Denver Comic Con 2018 Bingo!

Denver Comic Con returns to the Colorado Convention Center June 15 to 17, providing pop-culture goodness for all the good Mile High girls and boys (and grown men and women who aren't ashamed to say they still love this stuff). Remember, DCC isn't just about comics; it's also movies, TV, original art, fantasy and science-fiction lit, gaming, creativity, invention, and all things nerdy and good.

For the third year in a row, we here at Westword know that you're both excited for all the things you might see, do and experience...and also may need something to keep you occupied in the occasional line — so we've created another Denver Comic Con Bingo Card for you to print out and play with your friends. Or, you know, yourself.

Denver Comic Con runs June 15-17 at the Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th Street. Find out more about Denver Comic Con here.