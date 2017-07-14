Twelve Things to Do During Denver Design Week 2017

EXPAND Explore local design, past and present, during Denver Design Week. Denver Design Week

The design world is a wide umbrella, under which artists, architects, makers, entrepreneurs, environmentalists, tech nerds and, of course, designers of every stripe thrive elbow-to-elbow along a prescient road to the future. Whatever is next, they’re the ones who are on to it first. Denver Design Week aims to give a platform to speakers from all these disciplines and more, bringing innovation and design-speak to the public through a series of tours, panel discussions, presentations and parties. Come along with us on an abridged list of cool Denver Design Week offerings. Then see the entire lineup of events at the DDW website or on Facebook, and purchase tickets in advance at Eventbrite.

Anthony Camera

Blue Silo Tour

Blue Silo Studios

4701 National Western Drive

Saturday, July 15, 10-11 a.m.

$10

Artist Michael Gadlin is one of the twenty or so artists who share studios at Blue Silo, a relic of a building restored in the 2000s by Denver artist couple Reed Weimer and Chandler Romeo. As you tour the structure, which began as a creamery in the 1900s, with Gadlin, you’ll meet some of its denizens and learn about its checkered history as everything from a janitorial supply warehouse to a punk-rock rehearsal hall, while pondering its future on the edge of the National Western redevelopment site.

EXPAND Stanley Marketplace

Denver Design Week Launch Party

Stanley Marketplace

2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

Saturday, July 15, 7-10 p.m.

$15

Schmooze with people from the design community and kick off the week’s events properly at the Stanley Marketplace, one of the region’s most buzzed-about retail and dining developments — and if you haven’t been yet, get a good look at the former ejection-seat factory and hangar’s slick do-over. Mingling will be made easier by a spread of bites and sips from local restaurants, distilleries, breweries and wineries.

Denver Design Week

Where Wood Meets Steel: The Transformative Globeville Workshop

Where Wood Meets Steel Custom Furniture

4903 Washington Street

Sunday, July 16, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

$10

For an inside scoop on the maker milieu from a small and personal perspective, this tour shows how grassroots fabrication and high-tech business intersect in a better world. Owners Ryan Dirksen and Marina Chotzinoff will guide folks through their sustainable furniture workshop Where Wood Meets Steel, where they transform local salvaged hardwood into functional and modern pieces. Good design starts with one good mind; see the process here from start to finish.

Denver Design Week

16th Street Mall: Public Art? You’re Walking On It

16th Street Mall

Sunday, July 16, 4:30-5:45 p.m.

$15

16th Street Mall: The Spine of the City

Monday, July 17, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

$10

As the city prepares to overhaul the 16th Street Mall, you’ll learn everything you’ve ever wanted to know about it — and why every detail that’s gone into its construction deserves scrutiny in the renewal process — at one or both of these programs. First, tour the mall on July 16 with Historic Denver’s director of preservation programs John P. Olson, whose job it is to consider the original design decisions made by mall architect I.M. Pei and his team 35 years ago and consult on how to best preserve their aesthetic intentions without impeding modernization efforts. Once you’ve been brought up to date, hear a panel of expert presenters talk you into the present and, more important, the future of the mall, on July 17.

Denver Digerati

Imagination Unleashed: The Digital Invasion in Contemporary Art

CU Denver College of Architecture & Planning

1250 14th Street

Monday, July 17, 2:15-3:15 p.m.

$10

If you ask Ivar Zeile, the trendsetting Denver gallerist and champion of new visual art on digital platforms as director of Denver Digerati and the Supernova Digital Animation Festival, the real scene is on the screen. In anticipation of Supernova 2017, returning to the Denver Theatre District in September, Zeile will treat his audience to some creative eye candy and discourse on why tech-generated fine art is eating up the Internet globally.

