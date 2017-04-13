Ten Things to Do in Denver for Under $10 (Seven Free), April 14-16

EXPAND It's a special weekend for the cosplayers. Danielle Lirette

This weekend is filled with events for every taste. We're petting farm animals, getting down to ukulele sounds, meeting famous families, dressing up and so much more. Check out the Westword calendar for even more events.

Four Mile Free Day

Four Mile Historic House

12 p.m. Friday, free

Get a breath of fresh air and discover Denver from a time before the yuppie box houses and traffic. Enjoy free tours of this twelve-acre farm, hay rides and tasty treats from the summer kitchen. While you're there, pet the animal friends.

Variety Night

Mercury Cafe

7 p.m. Friday, $10

Ten bucks is a steal for the level of entertainment you'll get at the Mercury tonight. The Romero Theater Troupe debuts a historical play about a conscientious objector from WWI. Come find out what the professionals from the Black Actors Guild are going to come up with. There's no variety without music, so enjoy tunes from Total Goth, Jobless and the Milk Blossoms. Shout-out to this show for donating proceeds to Planned Parenthood and the ACLU.

We Still Like You: Denver #8

Comedy RoomRoom

7 p.m. Friday, free

We all have stories that are pure sin — tales we should take to our graves. However, after this evening of shame-laced comedy, there will be no need to keep those secrets bottled up anymore. Hear the woes of jokesters Harris Alterman, Hannah Duggan, Nancy Norton and more. In between, they'll let members from the audience dish some dirt as well.

The Mutiny Mural gets some extra love this weekend. Mutiny Information Cafe Facebook

Mutiny Mural Melee

Mutiny Information Cafe

9 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, free

The mural on the north side of the Mutiny is one of the most iconic in Denver, and it gets a little addition this weekend. See and interact with artists Vincent Cheap, Jake Fairly and Daniel Crosier as they wrap the rest of the building into the alley with some kind of jazz. Be the first to get that selfie with the new mural up on the ’gram.

Denver Chillfest Colorado Video Games BBQ

Rocky Ridge Park

11 a.m. Saturday, free

Here's a terrific way to get out of the gaming chair and into the sunshine. Mingle with local gamers, game studios, eSports players and game developers over food and lawn games. Bring a dish to share as we dish on the latest gossip from the local game scene.

Read on for more of this weekend's best events.

