Picture Perfect: Five Big Events You May Have Missed This Week

Argh! Pirate: Contemporary Art Shoving Off for Lakewood


Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 8:18 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Reach for the stars (or at least a beer)!EXPAND
Reach for the stars (or at least a beer)!
Danielle Lirette
If you devoted the past week to spring cleaning and turning in your taxes, you missed some great events around town. Catch up on all the action in these slide shows:

StarFest's fortieth anniversary was reason to party.EXPAND
StarFest's fortieth anniversary was reason to party.
Danielle Lirette

StarFest Celebrates Fortieth Anniversary in Denver

SuicideGirls stretched the boundaries of burlesque.
SuicideGirls stretched the boundaries of burlesque.
Jacqueline Collins

SuicideGirls Blackheart Burlesque Takes Denver's Breath Away

Artists paint the town at Mutiny Information Cafe.EXPAND
Artists paint the town at Mutiny Information Cafe.
Ken Hamblin III

Street Artists Paint Mutiny Information Cafe

Denver's freshest faces in drag wowed the crowd.
Denver's freshest faces in drag wowed the crowd.
Jacqueline Collins

The Thirteen Fresh Faces of Drag and Their Admirers

Denver's largest kickball league broke a big record.
Denver's largest kickball league broke a big record.
Brandon Marshall

Denver Kicks Its Way Into Guinness Book of World Records

Want to see more? Here's the lineup of all Westword slideshows.

