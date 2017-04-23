Picture Perfect: Five Big Events You May Have Missed This Week
|
Reach for the stars (or at least a beer)!
Danielle Lirette
If you devoted the past week to spring cleaning and turning in your taxes, you missed some great events around town. Catch up on all the action in these slide shows:
|
StarFest's fortieth anniversary was reason to party.
Danielle Lirette
StarFest Celebrates Fortieth Anniversary in Denver
|
SuicideGirls stretched the boundaries of burlesque.
Jacqueline Collins
SuicideGirls Blackheart Burlesque Takes Denver's Breath Away
|
Artists paint the town at Mutiny Information Cafe.
Ken Hamblin III
Street Artists Paint Mutiny Information Cafe
|
Denver's freshest faces in drag wowed the crowd.
Jacqueline Collins
The Thirteen Fresh Faces of Drag and Their Admirers
|
Denver's largest kickball league broke a big record.
Brandon Marshall
Denver Kicks Its Way Into Guinness Book of World Records
Want to see more? Here's the lineup of all Westword slideshows.
