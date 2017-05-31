The Ten Best Fashion Events in Denver in June
|
Summer's coming, and Denver's hottest fashion season is upon us.
Fashion Denver
As Denver heats up, so does the fashion scene. What better way to jump-start summer than with boutique parties, glamorous runways and stylish fundraisers? Here are Denver's ten best fashion events this month.
Goldyn Ten Year Anniversary Party
Friday, June 2, 6 to 9 p.m.
Goldyn
2040 West 30th Avenue
The progressive womenswear boutique Goldyn is celebrating ten years in Highland, and it's doing so with a bang. Swing by to celebrate with music from Oko Tygra and Jeromie Lawrence Dorrance, performance art by Werk Out Palace, an interactive photo booth from Impromptu Company, a cocktail bar provided by RiNo Yacht Club and much more. Click here for additional information.
The Serenity Project Fashion Show
Friday, June 2, 5 p.m.
Tivoli Turnhalle
900 Auraria Parkway
This first annual runway show highlights models who have survived life's more difficult challenges: disability, grief, loss and abuse. The models have honed their beauty through struggle and will serve as an inspiration to the community. Click here to purchase tickets and for more information.
High Fives Foundation Art and Auction
Friday, June 2, 7 to 10 p.m.
EVO Store Denver
860 Broadway
Phunkshun Wear and EVO Denver are hosting this fundraiser with the nonprofit High Fives to support action-sports athletes suffering life-altering injuries. The work of fourteen talented artists, seven of whom are Colorado locals, will be auctioned off. Click here for more information.
|
Spruce
Spruce Second Birthday Bash
Friday, June 2, 6 to 9 p.m.
Oriental Theater
4335 West 44th Avenue
The clothing store/barber shop one-stop shop for men will celebrate its two-year anniversary at the Oriental Theater. The celebration includes battling DJs, standup comedy courtesy of Wade Holland, food and drinks, fashion, and some big announcements from Spruce. Click here to register for free.
|
Festa Sports
Designer Spring Pop-Up Shop
Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Brooks LTD
1600 14th Street
This local designer pop-up will showcase AnnaFesta, Brooks LTD, Corinne Brown Jewelry and Stephanie O. Guests can shop while sipping champagne, and various items will be discounted by 50 percent. The designers bring their own perspectives and styles, and there will be a variety of items to peruse, all made in Colorado. Click here for more information.
Swap-a-palooza
Monday, June 12, 6 to 9 p.m.
Brooks Tower – Third Floor
1020 15th Street
The Women of LoDoNA, or the Lower Downtown Neighborhood Association, are hosting an accessory swap. Bring your gently used fashion accessories — think hats, scarves, jewelry, bags and sunglasses — to trade. Leftover items will be donated to the Gathering Place and Dress for Success. Wine and appetizers are included with admission. Refresh your accessories and meet other women in the lower downtown area for a fun evening of community-building. Click here for more information.
Read on for more of Denver's best fashion events in June.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Denver, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Damon Williams
TicketsFri., Jun. 30, 7:30pm
-
Damon Williams
TicketsFri., Jun. 30, 9:45pm
-
Damon Williams
TicketsSat., Jul. 1, 7:30pm
-
"Rock of Aging"
TicketsSat., Jun. 17, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!