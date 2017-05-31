The Ten Best Fashion Events in Denver in June

EXPAND Summer's coming, and Denver's hottest fashion season is upon us. Fashion Denver

As Denver heats up, so does the fashion scene. What better way to jump-start summer than with boutique parties, glamorous runways and stylish fundraisers? Here are Denver's ten best fashion events this month.

Goldyn Ten Year Anniversary Party

Friday, June 2, 6 to 9 p.m.

Goldyn

2040 West 30th Avenue

The progressive womenswear boutique Goldyn is celebrating ten years in Highland, and it's doing so with a bang. Swing by to celebrate with music from Oko Tygra and Jeromie Lawrence Dorrance, performance art by Werk Out Palace, an interactive photo booth from Impromptu Company, a cocktail bar provided by RiNo Yacht Club and much more. Click here for additional information.

The Serenity Project Fashion Show

Friday, June 2, 5 p.m.

Tivoli Turnhalle

900 Auraria Parkway

This first annual runway show highlights models who have survived life's more difficult challenges: disability, grief, loss and abuse. The models have honed their beauty through struggle and will serve as an inspiration to the community. Click here to purchase tickets and for more information.

High Fives Foundation Art and Auction

Friday, June 2, 7 to 10 p.m.

EVO Store Denver

860 Broadway

Phunkshun Wear and EVO Denver are hosting this fundraiser with the nonprofit High Fives to support action-sports athletes suffering life-altering injuries. The work of fourteen talented artists, seven of whom are Colorado locals, will be auctioned off. Click here for more information.

Spruce

Spruce Second Birthday Bash

Friday, June 2, 6 to 9 p.m.

Oriental Theater

4335 West 44th Avenue

The clothing store/barber shop one-stop shop for men will celebrate its two-year anniversary at the Oriental Theater. The celebration includes battling DJs, standup comedy courtesy of Wade Holland, food and drinks, fashion, and some big announcements from Spruce. Click here to register for free.

Festa Sports

Designer Spring Pop-Up Shop

Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brooks LTD

1600 14th Street

This local designer pop-up will showcase AnnaFesta, Brooks LTD, Corinne Brown Jewelry and Stephanie O. Guests can shop while sipping champagne, and various items will be discounted by 50 percent. The designers bring their own perspectives and styles, and there will be a variety of items to peruse, all made in Colorado. Click here for more information.

Swap-a-palooza

Monday, June 12, 6 to 9 p.m.

Brooks Tower – Third Floor

1020 15th Street

The Women of LoDoNA, or the Lower Downtown Neighborhood Association, are hosting an accessory swap. Bring your gently used fashion accessories — think hats, scarves, jewelry, bags and sunglasses — to trade. Leftover items will be donated to the Gathering Place and Dress for Success. Wine and appetizers are included with admission. Refresh your accessories and meet other women in the lower downtown area for a fun evening of community-building. Click here for more information.

