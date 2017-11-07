Denver Film Festival Must-See Pick for November 7: In the Fade

Again this year, Denver Film Festival artistic director Brit Withey is offering his must-see picks for each day of the fest — including many flicks that movie lovers might otherwise miss amid the flood of silver-screen goodies. Today he spotlights a selection for November 7: In the Fade.

In the Fade

Directed by Fatih Akin

4 p.m. Tuesday, November 7, and 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, November 8

Sie FilmCenter

"It's a German film made by a famous German-Turkish filmmaker," says Denver Film Festival artistic director Brit Withey of In the Fade, "and it's a very timely story."

Diane Kruger, who was named Best Actress at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival for her work in the picture, "plays a German woman who's married to a Turkish man," he goes on. "One day, she drops their son at their office, and as she's leaving later that day, a bomb goes off and it kills her husband and their little boy."