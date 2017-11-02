Denver Film Festival 2017 Must-See for November 2: The Party

Again this year, Denver Film Festival artistic director Brit Withey is offering his must-see picks for each day of the fest — including many flicks that movie lovers might otherwise miss amid the flood of silver-screen goodies. Today he spotlights a selection for November 2: The Party.

The Party

Directed by Sally Potter

9:15 p.m. Thursday, November 2

Sie FilmCenter

"The Party is a dark comedy with a great cast," says DFF artistic director Brit Withey. "Kristin Scott Thomas, Patricia Clarkson, Cillian Murphy are in it. But it's also a small film — and by that, I mean it all takes place in this one little townhome, almost entirely in the living room. There's a bit in the kitchen and in the back yard, but it's very spare location-wise."