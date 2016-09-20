Denver Film Festival Advance Ticket Packages Now on Sale

The 39th Denver Film Festival is right around the corner. Denver Film Society

Discount advance ticket packages are now on sale for the 39th Denver Film Festival, offering select blocks of tickets for the festival that will run from November 2 through 13. And the Denver Film Society, which has produced the festival since its start forty years ago, has revamped its membership plan to provide even more bang for a film-goer's buck.

The twelve-day festival will include over 200 titles — local, national and international films, from indie bests to big Hollywood beasts — alongside panels, parties and awards ceremonies. The official schedule will be announced on October 10, with Film Society members getting first crack at tickets on October 11 and sales opening to the public on October 12. Until then, though, buying a package guarantees you’ll be ready for a good time once tickets for specific films go on sale.

Opening night of the 2015 Denver Film Festival. Michael Roberts

Here’s what's available right now:

Six Packs: Want to see more films for less money? A Six Pack includes six tickets to any regularly priced film at the 39th Denver Film Festival for one low price: $10 a ticket for members, $13 for non-members (saving you $12 total).

Cinema Buff Fifteen Packs: This package gets you fifteen tickets to any regularly priced films at the fest. Members pay $9 a ticket, non-members $12 — a $45 savings.

Opening Night Package: This dinner-and-a-movie package includes dinner at Larimer Square (a $50 gift certificate), parking and the Denver Film Festival Opening Night Film. Members pay $75, non-members $85.

Red Carpet Package: This deal gets you three Red Carpet gala presentations at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House for one price. (Previous Red Carpet presentations include The Artist, Black Swan, Brokeback Mountain, Nebraska and Silver Linings Playbook. Members pay $75, non-members $90 — saving $45.

Closing Night Package: This dinner-and-a-movie package includes dinner at Larimer Square ($50 gift certificate), parking and the Denver Film Festival Closing Night film. It's $75 for members, $85 for non-members.

Flavor of the Fest: Pick one Red Carpet event and party and four tickets to any regular DFF screenings for $100 — saving $20.

While you peruse the package deals, explore membership in the Denver Film Society, which saves money on tickets at the festival and at the DFS home theater, the Sie FilmCenter. A membership also guarantees no fees on online ticket transactions, discounts on concessions and merchandise, and exclusive screening invites. Find more information at denverfilm.org.

And if you want to do more for the Denver Film Festival than just watch films, DFF is now casting for volunteers. To sign up, go to shiftboard.com/denverfilm.

