Denver Film Festival Announces 2017 Dates, Now Accepting Submissions

EXPAND Denver Film Festival founder Ron Henderson on the Red Carpet at 2016's opening night. Kenneth Hamblin III

The Denver Film Festival has announced that it will be returning to the Mile High City from November 1 through November 12 this year, and is now accepting submissions.

Programmers plan to screen more than 200 new films and bringing in more than 175 international filmmakers, actors and artists from around the world, who will present fiction, nonfiction, shorts, student-produced works and music videos.

The festival is also taking applications for the Music on Film — Film on Music Documentary Fund, which will pay for up to $25,000 in production expenses for music licensing and composition for nonfiction filmmakers who win the grant.

For more information about the festival, including how to submit and deadlines, go to denverfilm.org.