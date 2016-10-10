Denver Film Festival Announces Full Schedule

What films will join red carpet gem La La Land at this year's Denver Film Festival? Courtesy of Denver Film Festival

Today the Denver Film Society releases the full schedule for the 39th Denver Film Festival, taking place November 2 - 13 at the Sie FilmCenter, Ellie Caulkins Opera House and the UA Denver Pavilions Stadium. With over 200 titles representing local, national and international independent films — as well as industry panels, workshops, achievement awards, tributes and more than 80 in-person filmmakers — this year is one of the most jam-packed to date.

Last week, DFS announced a hot list of red carpet fare, including the highly anticipated films Jackie (closing night), Lion (centerpiece), The Edge of Seventeen (red carpet matinee) and La La Land (opening night). Today it upped the ante by showing off a huge roster of just-as-impressive titles from around the globe.

Find the full schedule at denverfilm.org. Denver Film Society members may purchase tickets tarting Tuesday, October 11, the general public on Wednesday, October 12.

As the former programming manager for DFS for ten years, I learned firsthand the trials and tribulations that come with culling down hundreds of potential films into an exciting, robust basket of goodies. Though the point of a festival like this is to share and celebrate the best of the best, it’s always helpful to start somewhere. I’ve collected a few exciting films and events to look forward to from deep within this impressive cinematic bounty.

Actor Martinez. Courtesy of Denver Film Festival

Actor Martinez

True story: Regular DFF guests Nathan Silver and Mike Ott met volunteer Arthur Martinez two years ago in the festival’s filmmaker lounge. Over drinks, they decided to make a film together. The result is this startling, genre-bending investigation into the creative process and the motives behind it. Shot in Denver, the film has impressed film festivals the world over and left many wondering what is reality and what isn't.

American Epic. Courtesy of Denver Film Festival

American Epic

Told in three separate films, American Epic comes in at the height of the roaring twenties, where music scouts armed with cutting edge recording technology set out across America to capture the unknown voices of everyday folk. The recordings they made revealed the country’s diversity — artistically, ethnically, geographically and economically speaking. Through the stories of music pioneers, their families and eyewitnesses to the era, we travel back in time to the big bang of modern popular music— to the first time America heard itself and its own music, pure and unadulterated.

California Typewriter. Courtesy of Denver Film Festival

California Typewriter

Director Doug Nichol’s impassioned and thought-provoking documentary considers the meaningful place that outmoded — but still perfectly functional — machines like typewriters can and should hold in an increasingly digitized, automated and dehumanized world. The film features interviews with Tom Hanks, John Mayer, Sam Shepard and others.

Check It. Courtesy of Denver Film Festival

Check It

Part of the DFS CinemaQ program, which focuses on the films celebrating and exploring the LGBTQ community, this highly anticipated documentary focuses on three gay African-American teens who in 2009 started a gang to defend themselves from bullying. Today the gang, called Check It, is over 200 members strong. Passionate and clear-eyed, this documentary reveals the fabulous and fierce members of the group as they learn to channel their aggression in a more positive direction.

Granny's Dancing on the Table. Courtesy of Denver Film Festival

Granny’s Dancing on the Table

Filmmaker Hanna Sköld combines animation and live action to tell the deeply disturbing, fairy tale-like story of young Eini, who lives with her controlling father in the woods, where her only means of escape is concocting a fantasy world in which she tries to make sense of her family’s dark history. Table is one of the films up for the festival’s Krzysztof Kieslowski Award for Best Feature Film.

JonBenet's Tricycle. Courtesy of Denver Film Festival

JonBenet’s Tricycle and Ovarian Psycos

Tricycle is a short film from Colorado living legend Andrew Novick in which he explores his penchant for collecting just about everything he can and his decision to do something with perhaps his eeriest acquisition. The short precedes another anticipated entry, Ovarian Psycos, which follows a group of brave women of color from east Los Angeles who form the heart and soul of this powerful documentary about an all-female cycling brigade. These women take back the night, supporting each other as they attempt to heal themselves and their community.

Kiki, Love to Love. Courtesy of Denver Film Festival

Kiki, Love to Love

Part of the festival’s spirited national focus on Spain, Kiki tells the stories of five couples as they explore their sexual desires and hangups and is an erotic comedy with the air of early Almodóvar. Director Paco León has created a runaway Spanish hit by examining what it means to be “normal” in society’s eyes.

The Love Witch. Courtesy of Denver Film Festival

The Love Witch

Inspired by the sexy occult thrillers of the 1970s, art-filmmaker Anna Biller creates the ultimate homage to campy Technicolor horror while updating it with feminist themes. After the death of her husband, Elaine leaves San Francisco determined to use her black magic to capture the hearts of men.

Lost in Paris. Courtesy of Denver Film Festival

Rare Pearl Award Tribute to Dominique Abel and Fiona Gordon

If you’ve seen any of the films Abel and Gordon have made together, it shouldn’t be a surprise to learn that they met through their mutual love of the circus — while working as clowns. But if you haven’t seen any of the three films featured in the festival — namely Rumba, The Fairy and their new entry Lost in Paris — then think of them as heirs to Chaplin, Laurel and Hardy or Jacques Tati. While short on dialogue, their work is full of slapstick and dance, bursting with the most enjoyable and vibrant scenes of any comedies being made today.

Terror 5. Courtesy of Denver Film Festival

Terror 5

Part of both the festival’s CineLatino and late-night showcase, this international fright explores what happens after a tragedy strikes an Argentinian town that leaves fifteen dead. The few residents who do not take part in the last-rites ceremony meet their own fate. In this brutal revision of urban legend greats, five different stories of lust, bloodshed, corruption and horror collide over the course of one night.