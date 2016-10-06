Denver Film Festival Announces Opening-Night and Red-Carpet Attractions

menu

Thursday, October 6, 2016 at 5:30 a.m.
By Keith Garcia
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling's new film, La La Land, dances into the opening-night slot of the Denver Film Festival.
Lionsgate Films
In less than a month, the 39th Denver Film Festival will be upon us, and the Denver Film Society just announced titles for its prestigious November 2 opening night, along with centerpiece nights and closing festivities on November 13.

Kicking off the festival will be the playful third film by wunderkind director Damien Chazelle, La La Land, which stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling as two denizens of Los Angeles – one an aspiring actress, one a dedicated jazz musician – who come together to find solace in a city that both makes and breaks dreams. A modern musical, La La Land has become a festival darling this summer. It premieres in Denver on Wednesday, November 2, at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.

The festival's centerpiece is Lion, director Garth Davis’s feature-film debut. Lion stars Dev Patel as a man who was adopted at age five by an Australian couple and returns to Calcutta to find out what happened to his birth family. Also featured in the cast are Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman and Oscar nominee Rooney Mara. Lion debuts Friday, November 4, at the Ellie.

Closing out the film fete is director Pablo Larraín’s highly anticipated Jackie. Starring Oscar winner Natalie Portman as famed first lady Jackie Kennedy, the film follows her through her glory days as the glamorous face of America’s Camelot and into the dark descent following the shooting of her husband, John F. Jackie wraps up the fest on November 12 at the Ellie.

Also announced is a special red-carpet matinee of the wicked teen comedy The Edge of Seventeen, the directorial debut of Kelly Fremon that stars Hailee Steinfeld and Woody Harrelson. It shows on Saturday, November 12.

Tickets to the general public don’t go on sale until October 12 (October 11 for Denver Film Society members), but red-carpet and opening-night packages are now on sale, and are the best way to guarantee your seat for these sought-after titles. The full schedule for the 39th Denver Film Festival will be announced Monday, October 10, with over 200 films to keep your eyeballs busy for twelve days. Find more information on the festival, as well as packages and individual tickets, at denverfilm.org.

Ellie Caulkins Opera House
Denver Performing Arts Complex
Denver, CO 80202

