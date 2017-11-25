 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Denver Film Festival Director Britta Erickson on the red carpet for Molly's Game.EXPAND
Denver Film Festival Director Britta Erickson on the red carpet for Molly's Game.
Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Denver Film Festival Director Britta Erickson on the Red Carpet

Mauricio Rocha | November 25, 2017 | 5:56am
AA

Lights, camera, action. For its fortieth edition, the Denver Film Festival brought a fantastic run of screenings, discussions, parties and, of course, red-carpet premieres to the Mile High City. On November 9, for the festival's Big Night Out, the DFF rolled out the red carpet outside of the Ellie Caulkins Opera House for the premiere of Molly's Game, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. Although Sorkin was running late and missed the advance festivities, he made the discussion following the film. But Denver Film Festival Director Britta Erickson never disappoints with her own red-carpet appearances.

In 2015, Erickson wore a white Alexander Wang dress with silver Sophia Webster heels for the premiere of Michael Moore's documentary Where to Invade Next; in 2016 she wore a black lace Valentino dress for the premiere of future Oscar winner La La Land. This year, Erickson opted for a shimmery metallic rose-gold jumpsuit from Porridge, a brand carried at Anthropology in Cherry Creek. Her snakeskin booties are from Free People, another Cherry Creek staple.

Related Stories

Denver Film Festival Director Britta Erickson on the Red CarpetEXPAND
Photo by Mauricio Rocha

"It's a fantastic film," Erickson says of Molly Bloom. "Molly's life was so fascinating, and Aaron Sorkin was on top of adapting her memoir so well — it's snappy dialogue, it's fast-paced, and it's quite an amazing story that would be unbelievable for most people, but we all know that it really did happen to Molly. As his directorial debut, it's amazing, and Jessica Chastain is excellent. "

Also excellent: Erickson's savvy fashion choices...especially when others decided to stroll the red carpet in jeans, hoodies and, yes, even sneakers.

Like Erickson, always stay inspired and stylish on the red carpet, Denver.

 
Mauricio Octavio Rocha graduated from Metropolitan State University of Denver in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in English Writing and a minor in Cinema Studies; He has been writing about fashion and style for Westword since 2012. Rocha also writes songs for his music and art project, VULGAR FEVER.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >