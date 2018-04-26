The Academy Awards Gives Denver Film Society a FilmWatch Grant

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which runs the Academy Awards, has given a $10,000 FilmWatch grant to the Denver Film Society to support its CineLatino programming. This is the first grant that the Academy has given the 41-year-old Denver nonprofit, and the only one awarded to a Colorado-based group this year.

Andrew Rodgers, who was named the Denver Film Society's executive director in 2016, was shocked when he arrived in town and discovered that the organization had never been awarded the grant. "I made it my secret mission to try to get this," he says.