Six Arty Things to Do This Weekend in Denver

Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at 5:59 a.m.
By Susan Froyd
Comic artists go out-of-this-world for It Came From the Drawing Board at Alto Gallery.
Comic artists go out-of-this-world for It Came From the Drawing Board at Alto Gallery.
Alto Gallery
While half the world is still on vacation after the Fourth of July, First Friday weekend will carry on, bringing high culture on this fine summer evening to everyone who’s left behind. Catch up on a veteran installationist, creative comic artists, the future of still life and a couple of rising stars — or just go to a swinging party. Here are our six favorite arty things to do this weekend.

Laura Phelps Rogers
Laura Phelps Rogers
Laura Phelps Rogers

Laura Phelps Rogers, A Woman’s View
Hirschfeld Gallery, Colorado Women's College at University of Denver
1901 East Asbury Avenue
July 6-August 15
Opening Reception: Thursday, July 6, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Get an overview through Denver artist Laura Phelps Rogers’s feminist lens of a career dedicated to exploring the systemic roles that have shoeboxed women throughout history, at DU’s Hirschfeld Gallery, where A Woman’s View gathers together an anthology of installations from Phelps Rogers's past exhibitions. The names of these past shows — A Woman's Work Is Never Done, Wash Rinse Repeat, More Than One Tough Chick and Home Economics — tell you what to expect before you even walk in.

An assemblage by Charles Russell.
An assemblage by Charles Russell.
Alto Gallery

It Came From the Drawing Board
Alto Gallery
July 7-August 12
Opening Reception: Friday, July 7, 5-11 p.m.
Denver Comic Con has come and gone for another year, but in its wake, Alto Gallery will present It Came From the Drawing Board, a group exhibit with a retro sci-fi theme. Showcasing what happens when comic artists blast off of the rectangular page and into other mediums, the show opens with a party, featuring live music inside by Pythian Whispers, a DJ set on the street courtesy of Jewkes, and, among other things, an installation of new found-object assemblages by Charles Russell. Other artists include Cody Kuehl, Daniel Crosier, G. Ka'aihue, J. James McFarland and Rio Burton.

Daria Marchenko, 40 West

Contemporary Still Life
40 West Arts Gallery
July 5-29
Opening Reception: Friday, July 7, 5-8 p.m.
Still life ain’t what it used to be. In contemporary times, the look and subject matter in a composition of objects can be far from traditional — or not, as the case may be — thanks to technology and industrialization. Contemporary Still Life at 40 West travels all the avenues of modern-day still life; it’s one of many stops you can make on First Friday in the burgeoning 40 West Arts District.

Continue reading for three more art openings and events.


Susan Froyd
Denver native Susan Froyd studied English, Art and finally Journalism at Metro State University of Denver, and also managed movie theaters, sold art supplies and was a buyer in the stationery and greeting card industry, before landing at the weekly Denver newspaper Westword as Arts and Culture Editor in 1992. Twenty-two years of coverage later, she’s still at it and not over her love affair with Denver’s cultural scene. Not so much a critic as she is a cheerleader for the city’s fine- and performing-arts communities, Susan feels privileged to serve all the vibrant artists in all disciplines who make our town a more engaging place to live.

