Weekend Warriors: Hit the Barre, the Court and the Mat

Unplug from the work week and dive head-first into the weekend. Choose between finding your inner zen on your mat or being rewarded with a beverage for your efforts. Keep reading for five weekend workout options.

Friday Barre and Free Margs

The Bar Method Stapleton

Friday, February 9, 4:30 p.m.

Hit the barre and then hit the bar this Friday night. Anyone who takes the 45-minute Express class at the Bar Method Stapleton at 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon will receive a voucher for a free margarita from La Sandia Northfield. Drop-in rates of $20 will apply for the class for non-members, but first-time visitors can get in on the fun for $10; join a current Bar Method member for free with code FRIEND online. Visit the Bar Method Facebook page for more information.

Pure Barre lovers in Stapleton can now bend and plié in their neighborhood. Pure Barre Greenwood Village

Grand Opening Weekend

Pure Barre Stapleton

Friday, February 9, 4:30 p.m.

The Pure Barre franchise is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location in Stapleton with a full weekend of classes and activities, and the party starts Friday afternoon with rave classes. Pure Barre’s Tuck and Glow classes will take place at 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and include glow sticks and a live DJ. Snacks will be provided after each class, and attendees will all be eligible to receive a Pure Barre membership. Visit the Pure Barre Stapleton website for information on drop-in rates and new-client specials, and the Facebook page for details on the grand-opening weekend.

EXPAND Yoga, beer and basketball for $15. Daniel L. Ritchie Center for Sports and Wellness Facebook page

Bends, Brews and Basketball

Magness Arena

Saturday, February 10, 10 a.m.

Yogis and Pioneers are coming together for this fitness event on Saturday morning. For $15 you’ll get an all-levels yoga class led by Core Power yoga instructors, one drink ticket for the pre-game tailgate, and a ticket to the basketball game against the North Dakota State Bison. Athleta is joining this party, too, and will be offering free Athleta gear along with Core Power gift certificates as door prizes. Register on the University of Denver’s website here.

EXPAND Grab your mat and a mug, LoHi. Core Power Yoga LoHi Facebook page

Free Saturday Morning Yoga

Zuni Street Brewing

Saturday, February 10, 10:30 a.m.

The LoHi neighborhood can wake up to beer and yoga this Saturday morning with the help of Core Power Yoga and Zuni Street Brewing Company. Instructors from Core Power Yoga, just up the road at 3041 Zuni Street, will head over to the brewery to offer a free yoga class at 10:30 a.m., and half-price pints will be given to yogis just in time for the rest of the fun. Food trucks will arrive at noon, and live music starts shortly thereafter. Visit the Zuni Street Brewing Company Facebook page for more information.

Vinyasa Piyo Flow

Athleta Park Meadows

Sunday, February 11, 8:30 a.m.

Combine cardio, pilates and yoga this Sunday morning with a free class presented by Athleta and Kaits Wong of Tava Yoga. Pilates and yoga principles will be used in this workout, and Wong will explain the importance of reducing injury, core stabilization and joint protection throughout. After the workout, Tava Yoga owner Leah Heath will demonstrate aerial yoga for attendees. Mats are required for this free workout, and registration can be completed online here.

