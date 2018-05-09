The Best Bang for Your Buck at Denver Fitness Week

Denver Fitness Week is back for a third year, and Denver’s best boutique fitness studios are flexing their muscles — and their pricing — for greater community access and unique workouts. Beginning on May 14, drop-in rates at select studios will be reduced to $7 for one class. Participants are encouraged to attend seven classes between May 14 to 20 to qualify for a raffle, and all classes must be booked online. A full list of the participating studios can be found here. Keep reading for Westword’s picks for the best bang (and workout) for your buck.
City Surf Fitness
595 East 19th Avenue
720-316-7656
Experience “surf-inspired” strength at City Surf Fitness. During Denver Fitness Week, you’ll have the opportunity to try this high-intensity conditioning class for $7, which is significantly lower than the usual $25 drop-in rate. Included in the class is a stability board and a workout that combines resistance bands, dumbbells and body-weight exercises. Learn more on the City Surf Fitness website, and use promo code “DFW2018” to complete booking in advance.
CycleBar LoHi
1230 West 38th Avenue
303-900-5976
Clip into a true boutique indoor cycling experience with CycleBar LoHi. Riders are provided with complimentary shoes, water and snacks for their CycleBar experience, so all you have to do is enter promo code”DFW18” online when booking and ride. A typical drop-in rate for CycleBar — and all of its amenities — runs riders $25, but during Denver Fitness Week, it’s lowered to $7. Visit the CycleBar LoHi website for more information about the bikes, compatible shoes and more.
Fierce 45
All locations
For those who haven’t tried the “fierce” high-intensity, low-impact Pilates workout from Fierce 45, now is the time to do so. Drop-in rates for this reformer-based, 45-minute workout are $35 outside of Denver Fitness Week. You’ll experience slow and controlled movements that build up to a full-body workout of cardio, strength and endurance. The Denver Fitness Week deal is good at all Fierce 45 locations, but classes must be booked with promo code “DFW18” online and in advance. Visit the Fierce 45 website for more information.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The REBEL Workout
324 South Broadway
720-822-9212
Become a “rebel” during Denver Fitness Week. Drop-in rates for this studio are usually $25, but you can choose from HIIT, conditioning, yoga, barre or cycling for $7 during this fitness frenzy. The REBEL Workout’s staff focuses on form and re-envisioning health and movement, so whatever your choice for your $7 workout, you’ll be in a supportive yet challenging environment. Visit the studio’s website for more information, and enter “DFW18” to book online during Denver Fitness Week.
TerraFly Pilates
13 East Fourth Avenue
720-432-7190
If you’re looking to see how far $7 can truly take you during Denver Fitness Week, TerraFly Pilates can’t be overlooked. This small pilates studio — which also caters to children — offers single-session rates at $75 for private training or $45 per person for duet training. While at TerraFly Pilates, you’ll have the opportunity to choose from mat classes or equipment classes, which can include Pilates reformers, chairs, jumpboards or other premier Pilates equipment. Visit the TerraFly Pilates website to learn more about the different class types, and enter “DFW2018” at checkout when pre-booking a single session.
Denver Fitness Week runs May 14 to 20. A kickoff event will be held on Thursday, May 8, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Skylight Denver. Group workouts will include cardio, strength and conditioning workouts. Denver Fitness Week partners will be on site, providing free services, swag and treats. A full list of partners can be found on the Denver Fitness Week website here — and this event will count as a punch toward the raffle. To learn more about participating studios, partners or to become involved with the week’s events, visit the Denver Fitness Week website.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!