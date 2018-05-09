The Best Bang for Your Buck at Denver Fitness Week

Denver Fitness Week is back for a third year, and Denver’s best boutique fitness studios are flexing their muscles — and their pricing — for greater community access and unique workouts. Beginning on May 14, drop-in rates at select studios will be reduced to $7 for one class. Participants are encouraged to attend seven classes between May 14 to 20 to qualify for a raffle, and all classes must be booked online. A full list of the participating studios can be found here. Keep reading for Westword’s picks for the best bang (and workout) for your buck.

You can balance your budget while balancing on a board this week. City Surf Fitness Facebook Page

City Surf Fitness

595 East 19th Avenue

720-316-7656

Experience “surf-inspired” strength at City Surf Fitness. During Denver Fitness Week, you’ll have the opportunity to try this high-intensity conditioning class for $7, which is significantly lower than the usual $25 drop-in rate. Included in the class is a stability board and a workout that combines resistance bands, dumbbells and body-weight exercises. Learn more on the City Surf Fitness website, and use promo code “DFW2018” to complete booking in advance.

A CycleBar class is a unique experience. CycleBar

CycleBar LoHi

1230 West 38th Avenue

303-900-5976

Clip into a true boutique indoor cycling experience with CycleBar LoHi. Riders are provided with complimentary shoes, water and snacks for their CycleBar experience, so all you have to do is enter promo code”DFW18” online when booking and ride. A typical drop-in rate for CycleBar — and all of its amenities — runs riders $25, but during Denver Fitness Week, it’s lowered to $7. Visit the CycleBar LoHi website for more information about the bikes, compatible shoes and more.