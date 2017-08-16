Six Arty Things to Do This Week in Denver

Summer parties and elegant receptions — they’re all within reach, whether you’re an artist or just a fan of them. Mix it up this week at these six events and openings.

Play: Works by Pattie Lee Becker

Denver Botanic Gardens

1007 York Street

August 16 through November 5

Opening Reception: Wednesday August 16, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Facile with color, shapes and patterns from nature in both the second and third dimensions, Pattie Lee Becker tells stories from alternate universes in drawings, prints and soft sculpture — all with results that are playful and easy on the eye. That sounds like a perfect fit for the Gates Garden Court Gallery at the Denver Botanic Gardens, where Becker will hang a small but potent fall show of new works. Arrive early to take in the art, then listen to Becker explain it during an artist talk at 6:30 p.m.

Public-Art Dedication of "Sky Song”

Levitt Pavilion Denver

Ruby Hill Park, 1380 West Florida Avenue

Thursday, August 17, 7 p.m.

Fitting neatly into the new Levitt Pavilion’s profile as a community-oriented outdoor concert venue, “Sky Song” is an interactive work designed and built by local Burning Man fabrication artists Nick Geurts and Ryan Elmendorf and commissioned by Denver's Public Art program. By pushing buttons on a steel sculpture on the plaza, viewers can manipulate sounds and lights against the pavilion’s facade. Meet the artists and improvise your own musical art at 7 p.m., then stay for a free concert by the Haunted Windchimes and Edison at 7:30 p.m. RSVP for the free tickets (or the $15 VIP option) online in advance.

Joel Swanson, Sticks & Stones

David B. Smith Gallery

1543 Wazee Street, Suite A

August 18 through September 16

Opening Reception: Friday August 18, 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Joel Swanson returns to David B. Smith Gallery using all his words for a second solo, Sticks and Stones, a language-based personal and political statement for our times, translated into visual terms. The new works incorporate words and phrases in neon, sculpture and digital prints; at the opening, join Swanson for a walk-through talk at 6:30 p.m. sharp.

Dateline

Archives for Artists After-Party

Dateline

3004 Larimer Street

Friday, August 18, 5 to 7 p.m.

The biggest news for Colorado artists this week is the daylong Archives for Artists event introducing the objectives of Arthyve, a new nonprofit archive that will preserve the work and stories of artists working in the state. Like all good things, this convo for the artist community deserves a post-party, and there will be one immediately after the symposium lets out. At Dateline, Lewis Neeff’s exhibit Vulnerable: A Collection of Diaries and Portraits fits like a glove with the aims of Arthyve by pairing Neeff’s photo portraits with private diaries loaned by the artist/subjects. DJ Tyler Jacobson will provide the spins.

Kim Harrell Pop Up Exhibition, August 18 though 20

Summer Group Exhibition, August 18 through September 30

Mai Wyn Fine Art

744 Santa Fe Drive

Opening Receptions: Friday, August 18, 5 to 9 p.m.

In the Art District on Santa Fe this weekend, Mai Wyn Fine Art is taking advantage of the district’s third-Friday Collector’s Preview moniker to offer a grab-bag of fine craft and fine art to cap the summer. Contemporary silversmith Kim Harrell will be popping in for a three-day jewelry extravaganza, while the rest of the gallery will be decked out with a group show by gallery artists that includes a built-in showcase for printmaker Fawn Atencio. Summer shows like these can be notoriously affordable; drop by and start building your collection.

Endless Summer Art Party

Boulder Creative Collective

2500 47th Street, Boulder

Saturday, August 19, 7 p.m. to midnight

Free, RSVP required online

Fair weather invites art gatherings, and Art Party for the People, hosted by And Art Space and the Boulder Creative Collective, brings the outdoors indoors and — possibly — the indoors outdoors to celebrate the artists of the Summer Mural Project, curated by And Art and currently transforming walls on the streets of Boulder. Meet muralists Debbie Clapper, Anna Charney, Sam Parker and Lindee Zimmer, and dig into a variety of artful entertainment with a DJ, photo-booth selfies, zine-making with Dirt Media, performance and poetry, as well as a live painting session by Parker. The event is free by reservation and first-come, first-served, so don’t forget to RSVP.

