Eight Arty Things to Do This Week in Denver

Big events collide in a beautiful way this weekend in Denver, importing an international presence for the Biennial of the Americas, along with a hardworking community of street artists descending on RiNo to paint murals for CRUSH 2017. Local galleries and businesses are getting in step with satellite exhibits and events — and then there’s a nice chunk of the regular stuff. Here’s a smorgasbord of this weekend’s best art events.

Saber Acomodar: Art and Workshops of Jalisco 1915

MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street

Through January 21

Saber Acomodar officially opened September 13 with a sold-out bash, but now the Biennial-inspired exhibit is open for a quieter — and closer — look at work made in collaboration between artisans working with traditional techniques and contemporary artists updating the ancient ways in modern installations. Curator Patrick Charpenel of New York’s El Museo del Barrio brings together 25 artists and craftspeople working in the Jalisco region of western Mexico for this showcase, a beautiful soup of work both handmade and conceptual.

EXPAND Altered book art by Valerie Savarie. Valerie Savarie

Elements & Curiosities: Valerie Savarie & Sharon Eisley

Valkarie Gallery, 445 South Saulsbury Street

Through October 8

Opening Reception: 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, September 16

Paired exhibits showcasing work by Valkarie studio residents Sharon Eisley (a carved-panel oil painter) and Valerie Savarie (an altered-book artist) are getting to be a regular thing at the Belmar gallery: For their fourth duet, Elements & Curiosities, the artists explore the elements — earth, air, fire and water — each in her own way. The pièce de résistance at the show’s opening will be a cabinet of curiosities-themed surprise. Guess you’ll just have to be there to see it.

Eduardo Portillo, “Sonora DS100,” 2017, acrylic on shaped canvas. Rule Gallery

Eduardo Portillo, Frontera

Rule Gallery, 530 Santa Fe Drive

September 14 through October 28

Opening Reception: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, September 14

Artist Eduardo Portillo, a Salvadoran now living and working in Houston, casts an eye on the borderlands for Frontera, a roomful of minimal sculptured paintings depicting cutaway slices of abstracted Southwestern topography on irregularly shaped canvases.

EXPAND Stikki Peaches, “Tin Bond.” Station 16 Gallery

Station 16 Annex Street Art Market

The Source Hotel and Market, 3350 Brighton Boulevard

Noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, September 14 through 17

The Source gives the nod to the Biennial and CRUSH alike by hosting the Street Art Market, an artist exchange with Montreal’s Station 16 Gallery, complete with a space installation, an outdoor mural-in-process by Canadian artist Whatisadam, live silkscreening demos, drink specials at the RiNo Yacht Club and limited-quantity print releases every afternoon at 2 p.m. Want to party with the artists after hours? Hit the Station 16 Annex After Hours cocktail-fest and groove to tunes spun by Weird Touch from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday, September 16. Also on tap over the weekend: Concurrent pop-ups by Sandy Calistro (Saturday) and Andrew Hoffman (Sunday) at Svper Ordinary Gallery.

Ahol Sniffs Glue

Pon Pon, 2528 Walnut Street

Opening Reception: 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, September 14

A CRUSH-sanctioned exhibit, Florida muralist Ahol Sniffs Glue’s show should be an eye-opening experience: Patterned walls of multiple sleepy eyes are the artist’s signature shtick, often seen on the walls of Wynwood in Miami. Chances are he’ll also be hawking copies of his new book, a tome of collaged cell-phone imagery called Cellular Fuckery.

EXPAND Art Students League of Denver

Border: Both Sides Now

Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant Street

September 15 through October 13

Opening Reception: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 16

The Art Students League of Denver adds a layer to Biennial ideals with Border: Both Sides Now, a group exhibit blending work by Latin American and Chicano artists commenting on immigration from both sides of the border. Curated by Artnauts founder Dr. Geroge Rivera, whose thing it is to seek out global ideas in art, it’s an exhibit that couldn’t be more current.

Jazmin Malagon, mixed-media collage. Access Gallery

99 Pieces of Art on the Wall

Access Gallery, 909 Santa Fe Drive

6 to 9 p.m. Friday, September 15

Admission: $9.99

Access Gallery’s annual 99 Pieces of Art on the Wall fundraiser is a collector’s dream and a great play on the meaning of “access” — for the price of the $10 admission, every partier in the room can walk away with a small square foot of art priced between $50 and $250, first come, first served. More than 100 artists, from well-known names to young participants served by the nonprofit, have contributed artwork.

EXPAND Catch Arna Miller at Crema during Crush. Arna Miller

Arna Miller, Tales of Friendly Fellows

Crema Coffeehouse, 2862 Larimer Street

Opening Reception: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, September 16

Artist Arna Miller brings a menagerie of affordable screenprinted creatures to CREMA, right in the thick of the CRUSH 2017 action, where you can duck in for the best coffee in the world without skipping an art-viewing beat.

See Westword’s calendar listings for more art events and openings.

