Five Arty Things to Do This Week Around Denver

EXPAND Buy some art by Charles Parson and help set a new project in motion at Mai Wyn Fine Art. Charles Parson, Leaping Man

July blazes on with art in all the right places, thanks to lots of new work, new ventures and new spaces. Get your fill at these five events, and check Westword’s gallery listings for more.

EXPAND Charles Parson

Leaping Man Fundraiser

Mai Wyn Fine Arts

Wednesday, July 12, 5 to 8 p.m.

Publisher Frederick Ramey launched the nonprofit Leaping Man arts press and incubator in February with designs on generating cross-genre projects, from books to performances to collaborations. The July 12 fundraiser at Mai Wyn will help fund two of those projects – a limited-edition boxed series of signed and numbered works on paper by Colorado sculptor Charles Parson and a photo memoir by Katherine Oktober Matthews, both earmarked for release in 2018 – off the ground. Enjoy a glass of wine and a bite, purchase one of twenty collectible Parson drawings installed in a grid in the gallery, or bid on one of three prints by Matthews in a silent auction at the event to benefit Leaping Man.

Arna Miller

Arna Miller, The Incredible True Story, and the Half and Half

Sally Centigrade

445 South Saulsbury Street, Lakewood

Thursday, July 13, 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Lowbrow and street-art palace Sally Centigrade has packed its bags and flown from Larimer Square, to land in a bigger space along Belmar’s Block 7 in Lakewood, where First Fridays with neighboring galleries and studios promise livelier art-walking traffic. And gallery proprietors Scott and Myah Bailey will kick it off with a screen-printed double whammy featuring affordable work by Denver artist Arna Miller and South Carolina design team the Half and Half. Come down and high-five the artists in a brand-new art space.

Continue reading for three more art events this week.