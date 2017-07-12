Five Arty Things to Do This Week Around Denver
|
Buy some art by Charles Parson and help set a new project in motion at Mai Wyn Fine Art.
Charles Parson, Leaping Man
July blazes on with art in all the right places, thanks to lots of new work, new ventures and new spaces. Get your fill at these five events, and check Westword’s gallery listings for more.
|
Charles Parson
Leaping Man Fundraiser
Mai Wyn Fine Arts
Wednesday, July 12, 5 to 8 p.m.
Publisher Frederick Ramey launched the nonprofit Leaping Man arts press and incubator in February with designs on generating cross-genre projects, from books to performances to collaborations. The July 12 fundraiser at Mai Wyn will help fund two of those projects – a limited-edition boxed series of signed and numbered works on paper by Colorado sculptor Charles Parson and a photo memoir by Katherine Oktober Matthews, both earmarked for release in 2018 – off the ground. Enjoy a glass of wine and a bite, purchase one of twenty collectible Parson drawings installed in a grid in the gallery, or bid on one of three prints by Matthews in a silent auction at the event to benefit Leaping Man.
|
Arna Miller
Arna Miller, The Incredible True Story, and the Half and Half
Sally Centigrade
445 South Saulsbury Street, Lakewood
Thursday, July 13, 5 to 9:30 p.m.
Lowbrow and street-art palace Sally Centigrade has packed its bags and flown from Larimer Square, to land in a bigger space along Belmar’s Block 7 in Lakewood, where First Fridays with neighboring galleries and studios promise livelier art-walking traffic. And gallery proprietors Scott and Myah Bailey will kick it off with a screen-printed double whammy featuring affordable work by Denver artist Arna Miller and South Carolina design team the Half and Half. Come down and high-five the artists in a brand-new art space.
Continue reading for three more art events this week.Next Page
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Denver, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Dean Edwards
TicketsFri., Aug. 11, 7:30pm
-
Dean Edwards
TicketsFri., Aug. 11, 9:45pm
-
Dean Edwards
TicketsSat., Aug. 12, 7:30pm
-
"Thrill Me"
TicketsFri., Jul. 28, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!