Five Arty Things to Do This Week Around Denver

Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 7:45 a.m.
By Susan Froyd
Buy some art by Charles Parson and help set a new project in motion at Mai Wyn Fine Art.
Buy some art by Charles Parson and help set a new project in motion at Mai Wyn Fine Art.
Charles Parson, Leaping Man
July blazes on with art in all the right places, thanks to lots of new work, new ventures and new spaces. Get your fill at these five events, and check Westword’s gallery listings for more.

Five Arty Things to Do This Week Around Denver
Charles Parson

Leaping Man Fundraiser
Mai Wyn Fine Arts
Wednesday, July 12, 5 to 8 p.m.
Publisher Frederick Ramey launched the nonprofit Leaping Man arts press and incubator in February with designs on generating cross-genre projects, from books to performances to collaborations. The July 12 fundraiser at Mai Wyn will help fund two of those projects – a limited-edition boxed series of signed and numbered works on paper by Colorado sculptor Charles Parson and a photo memoir by Katherine Oktober Matthews, both earmarked for release in 2018 – off the ground. Enjoy a glass of wine and a bite, purchase one of twenty collectible Parson drawings installed in a grid in the gallery, or bid on one of three prints by Matthews in a silent auction at the event to benefit Leaping Man.

Five Arty Things to Do This Week Around Denver
Arna Miller

Arna Miller, The Incredible True Story, and the Half and Half
Sally Centigrade
445 South Saulsbury Street, Lakewood
Thursday, July 13, 5 to 9:30 p.m.
Lowbrow and street-art palace Sally Centigrade has packed its bags and flown from Larimer Square, to land in a bigger space along Belmar’s Block 7 in Lakewood, where First Fridays with neighboring galleries and studios promise livelier art-walking traffic. And gallery proprietors Scott and Myah Bailey will kick it off with a screen-printed double whammy featuring affordable work by Denver artist Arna Miller and South Carolina design team the Half and Half. Come down and high-five the artists in a brand-new art space.

Continue reading for three more art events this week.


Susan Froyd
Denver native Susan Froyd studied English, Art and finally Journalism at Metro State University of Denver, and also managed movie theaters, sold art supplies and was a buyer in the stationery and greeting card industry, before landing at the weekly Denver newspaper Westword as Arts and Culture Editor in 1992. Twenty-two years of coverage later, she’s still at it and not over her love affair with Denver’s cultural scene. Not so much a critic as she is a cheerleader for the city’s fine- and performing-arts communities, Susan feels privileged to serve all the vibrant artists in all disciplines who make our town a more engaging place to live.

