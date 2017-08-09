Six Arty Things to Do This Weekend in Denver

First Friday is over and the crowds have left the streets, but the art must go on — and it will, at these six openings and events. Come along with us for a preview:

Jolt, Street Fonts & Funk

Foothills Art Center

809 Fifteenth Street, Golden

August 11 through October 15

Admission: $5 to $8 (Free for members and kids under 8)

Denver graffiti artist, Artopia curator and Westword MasterMind, Jolt takes his urban guerrilla art indoors with a solo show in the East Gallery at Foothills. A woke wall writer whose powerful gestural style crosses over boldly into the realm of fine-art abstraction, Jolt will offer up a variety of works, from font-play and photographs to large-scale indoor murals created expressly for the exhibit.

William Havu Gallery

Ricki Klages, Wes Magyar and Shelby Shadwell

William Havu Gallery

1040 Cherokee Street

August 11 through September 23

Opening Reception: Friday, August 11, 6 to 9 p.m.

William Havu Gallery heads into fall with new introductions and an interacting trio whose work delves in and out of unorthodox portraiture and the natural world. Klages and Shadwell both hail from Laramie, while Magyar is well-known in Denver as both a painter and a go-to exhibition photographer; their intersecting styles will present viewers with a smorgasbord of super-real, photographic drawings, dream-infused portraits and representational work with mysterious outcomes.

Jerry Vigil

Lorenzo Chavez, Tony Ortega and Jerry Vigil, Back to My Roots

Parker Arts and Cultural Events Center

20000 East Mainstreet, Parker

Through August 30

Artist Reception: Friday, August 11, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The PACE Center in Parker brings together three notable Colorado-based Chicano artists — landscape artist Lorenzo Chavez, social observer Tony Ortega and modern santero and muertos carver Jerry Vigil — whose works reflect the power of place and centuries-old Latino culture in the American Southwest. Meet the artists and get a bird’s-eye view of their artistic processes during demonstrations at the mid-show reception.

EXPAND Josh Davy

Josh Davy, In Transition

Next Gallery

6851 West Colfax Avenue, Unit B, Lakewood

August 11 through 27

Opening Reception: Friday, August 11, 5 to 10 p.m.

Next Gallery co-op member Josh Davy picked up the pieces with the rest of the gallery’s crew earlier this year as they moved out of their longtime space on Navajo Street, priced out by rising rents, and relocated to Lakewood for a literal new lease on life. Inspired by the move and the redevelopment that precipitated it, Davy will debut a body of new work focusing on growth and change.

The Lost Object

Adrian Landon Brooks and the Lost Object, POINT

Svper Ordinary

3350 Brighton Boulevard

Opening Reception: Saturday, August 12, 6 to 10 p.m.

Adrian Landon Brooks and Hyland Mather, in his guise as the Lost Object, both assemble work from wood, metal and other found materials. They’ll show side by side at Svper Ordinary, juxtaposing Brooks’s inlaid storytelling panels from a lost culture against Mather’s abstract junk constructions. Sounds like a budding collector’s paradise. Check it out inside the Source, where you can also have a drink or grab a bite.

Art Gym

Night at Art Gym

Art Gym Denver

1460 Leyden Street

Saturday, August 12, 5 to 10 p.m.

Art Gym is a gallery and working venue with shared and private studio spaces where artists needing access to expensive equipment can use printing presses and supplies, metalsmithing tools, mixed-media studio bays and even a commercial kitchen. To celebrate new late-night hours at the facility, the team at Art Gym is throwing a party where you watch studio artists at work in live paint-offs, dabble in art-making with sculpture or chalk-art, silk-screen a poster, take a mini-performance workshop or shoot a selfie in a glowstick photo booth. Admission is free, but your RSVP is requested at eventbrite.com.

