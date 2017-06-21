menu

Six Free Gallery Openings in Denver

Six Free Gallery Openings in Denver

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at 5:22 a.m.
By Susan Froyd
Marsha Robinson, aka Strange Dirt, brings new work to Svper Ordinary, in the Source, on June 24.
Marsha Robinson, aka Strange Dirt, brings new work to Svper Ordinary, in the Source, on June 24.
Svper Ordinary
The heat is on, but Denver galleries are settling in for the long, hot summer with seasonal exhibits that focus on busy bees and sunny thoughts and nature and flowers and…Christmas? Read on, and it will all begin to make sense.

Six Free Gallery Openings in Denver
Courtesy of Art Gym

Buzz, Melt & Create: Explorations in Encaustic Art
Art Gym
June 22 through July 15
Opening Reception: Thursday, June 22, 5 to 8 p.m.
The Art Gym is more than a gallery or a workshop space — it’s really a community center for makers. And as it happens, recent projects at the Art Gym, including the installation of a bee hive on the roof and an encaustic studio inside, so mirror its successful hive mentality that curator Elke McGuire decided to showcase a group of artists working with wax for its latest show. Patricia Aaron, Alane Holsteen, Dylan Gebbia-Richards, Katie Kalkstein and Laura Tyler work wonders with beeswax in the exhibit’s full-circle display.

Esther Hernandez, animation still.
Esther Hernandez, animation still.
Courtesy of DAVA

Imagine
Downtown Aurora Visual Arts
June 22 through August 30
Opening Reception: Thursday, June 22, 4 to 7:30 p.m.
Imagine this: The open-minded thinking kids specialize in never stops being fueled by the "what-if?" uncertainty of the future, so John Lennon’s hopeful, peace-promoting masterpiece “Imagine” seemed like a great inspirational theme for this summer’s youth-art project at DAVA. With guidance from fellow free-thinker Esther Hernandez, a Denver performance and video artist, students in different age groups and DAVA programs came together in a variety of interpretations, all pulled together by projections of Hernandez’s dream-reenactment animations. Hernandez will perform a Butoh-themed dream live from 4 to 6 p.m. during the reception.

Top Row (L-R): Sharon Meriash, Regan Rosburg, Naomi Scheck. Bottom Row (L-R): Margaret Haydon, Katie Caron, Judy Gardner.
Top Row (L-R): Sharon Meriash, Regan Rosburg, Naomi Scheck. Bottom Row (L-R): Margaret Haydon, Katie Caron, Judy Gardner.
William Havu Gallery

Fabricating Nature
William Havu Gallery
June 23 through August 5
Opening Reception: Friday, June 23, 6 to 9 p.m.
Havu Gallery introduces several new stablemates (and one longtime gallery artist) in the all-women summer show, Fabricating Nature, a well-named exhibit of work inspired by nature while utilizing contemporary mediums and processes. In other words, don’t expect a bunch of pretty landscapes. Visual beauty and pure fabrication know-how go hand-in-hand in this meeting of the minds, including works by Katie Caron, Judy Gardner, Margaret Haydon, Sharon Meriash, Regan Rosburg and Naomi Scheck. Okay, there will be some lovely landscapes, too — through the modernist prism of Havu favorites Sushe and Tracy Felix, on the mezzanine.

Continue reading for more new art shows in Denver.


Susan Froyd
Denver native Susan Froyd studied English, Art and finally Journalism at Metro State University of Denver, and also managed movie theaters, sold art supplies and was a buyer in the stationery and greeting card industry, before landing at the weekly Denver newspaper Westword as Arts and Culture Editor in 1992. Twenty-two years of coverage later, she’s still at it and not over her love affair with Denver’s cultural scene. Not so much a critic as she is a cheerleader for the city’s fine- and performing-arts communities, Susan feels privileged to serve all the vibrant artists in all disciplines who make our town a more engaging place to live.

