Downtown Target Now Open!

In retail-starved downtown Denver, people would go to the opening of an envelope. But the throngs sweating on the 16th Street Mall on July 17 weren't waiting for the opening of just any store: They were there for the ribbon-cutting at the long-awaited urban Target, a streamlined version that still manages to pack into its 30,000 square feet just about anything a downtown resident or Denver visitor could want, from groceries to cosmetics to clothing to camping gear to hats emblazoned with Colorado logos (flags, not that green triangle) that were made in China.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Denver City Council member Albus Brooks, who represents downtown, recalled intially talking about bringing Target downtown back in 2011...and that wasn't the first round of talks, which started in earnest after Woolworth's closed in 1994. Last year, the announcement finally came that Target would open one of its small-format stores at 1600 California Street, in the Gart Properties building that formerly held a food court; Denver City Council approved a $4 million tax incentive package to seal the deal.

Mayor Michael Hancock was on hand at yesterday's ribbon-cutting to sing the praises of Target, the number-one thing that Denver's visitors had been asking for, he told the crowd. But Denver residents, especially the growing number who live downtown, had been eager for the store, too, and many followed the mayor into the space, browsing the shelves and posing for selfies with Hancock and/or Bullseye, the Target mascot formerly known as

Spot. (Perhaps the mayor and the mascot compared notes: In high school, Hancock was cajoled into portraying Huddles, a Bronco mascot.)

Mayor Michael Hancock touted his first-shopper status on Twitter. Twitter