Boo at the Zoo
Boo at the Zoo
Miles Chrisinger

From Cute to Creepy: See How Denver's Celebrating Halloween

Westword Staff | October 30, 2017 | 3:15pm
Halloween may not be here until tomorrow, but 2017 has already seen its share of frightful festivities. From club nights and haunted houses to drag shows and treks around the zoo, Denver residents have been busy celebrating this spooky time of year. Here are some of our favorite images from the season.

Boo at the Zoo
Boo at the Zoo
Miles Chrisinger

Boo at the Zoo Returns to the Denver Zoo

Stranger Roll 2
Stranger Roll 2
Miles Chrisinger

Rolling Through the ’80s at Stranger Roll 2

Tracks
Tracks
Miles Chrisinger

Drag Nation: The Queens in Room 16 at Tracks

HelloweenEXPAND
Helloween
Aaron Thackeray

Thrills and Chills at Helloween 2017 at Bar Standard

Supernatural Festival
Supernatural Festival
Miles Chrisinger

Supernatural Festival Creates a Paranormal Playground

Zombie Flesh MobEXPAND
Zombie Flesh Mob
Nicole Daniels

16th Street Mall Gets Even Creepier During the Zombie Flesh Mob

Altitude
Altitude
Jacqueline Collins

Re-Upping on Weed and Horror at Altitude's Haunted House

Fright Fest Parade
Fright Fest Parade
Miles Chrisinger

Fright Fest Pet Parade a Howling Good Time at Elitch's

Zombie Crawl
Zombie Crawl
Miles Chrisinger

The Undead Rise Again on the 16th Street Mall

Coloween 2017EXPAND
Coloween 2017
Aaron Thackeray


Coloween Brings Fear and Fun to the Curtis Hotel

Want to see what else has been happening this Halloween season? Head over to

Westword's slideshow page

.

And if you want to get out and enjoy what's left of the Halloween season, go to the Westword calendar to find out what's going on.

