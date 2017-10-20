 


"The Undead Rise Again on the 16th Street Mall"
"The Undead Rise Again on the 16th Street Mall"
Miles Chrisinger

Denver's Already in the Halloween Spirit

Westword Staff | October 20, 2017 | 8:10am
Halloween is still ten days away, but Denver is always deep into spooky festivities. Trick-or-treaters are shopping for costumes and picking up pumpkins, and even animals are sporting their best spooky fashion. Here are ten of our favorite photos from 2017's scariest season....so far.

"The Undead Rise Again on the 16th Street Mall"
"The Undead Rise Again on the 16th Street Mall"
Miles Chrisinger

Funny or terrifying? We can't decide. Either way, this magnificent monster showed up at Denver's zombie crawl, and as ferocious as it appears, we're pretty sure it was lost on its way to another Halloween Party.

"The Undead Rise Again on the 16th Street Mall"
"The Undead Rise Again on the 16th Street Mall"
Miles Chrisinger

Poor Wonder Woman: The zombies bit off her face. The big question is, what happens to her superpowers?

"A Sneak Peak Into the Haunted House City of the Dead"
"A Sneak Peak Into the Haunted House City of the Dead"
Aaron Thackeray

Somebody lost his head at City of the Dead.

Aaron Thackeray

Somebody lost his head at City of the Dead.
"A Sneak Peak Into the Haunted House City of the Dead"
Aaron Thackeray

That is definitely not a spider on the ceiling.

Aaron Thackeray

That is definitely not a spider on the ceiling.
"A Sneak Peak Into the Haunted House City of the Dead"
Aaron Thackeray

We don't want to ruin the magic or terror, but this is what it looks like when the actors at City of the Dead are getting into costume.

"The Great Pumpkin Harvest Festival 2017"
"The Great Pumpkin Harvest Festival 2017"
Brandon Marshall

Is there anything more endearing than a toddler hunting for pumpkins? 

"The Great Pumpkin Harvest Festival 2017"
"The Great Pumpkin Harvest Festival 2017"
Brandon Marshall

Even crows wouldn't be scared of these guys.

Brandon Marshall

Even crows wouldn't be scared of these guys.
"Hook Yourself up With Halloween Costumes at These Denver Shops"
Aaron Thackeray

Have you ever wanted to be the King for a day? This Halloween is your chance.

"Hook Yourself up With Halloween Costumes at These Denver Shops"EXPAND
"Hook Yourself up With Halloween Costumes at These Denver Shops"
Aaron Thackeray

If being Elvis is too tame for your taste, try one of these frightening masks.

"Fright Fest Pet Parade a Howling Good Time at Elitch's"
"Fright Fest Pet Parade a Howling Good Time at Elitch's"
Miles Chrisinger

This might be the most frightening creature of all.

Click on the captions to see all of our slide shows.

For more Halloween fun, visit the Westword calendar.

