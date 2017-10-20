Denver's Already in the Halloween Spirit

Halloween is still ten days away, but Denver is always deep into spooky festivities. Trick-or-treaters are shopping for costumes and picking up pumpkins, and even animals are sporting their best spooky fashion. Here are ten of our favorite photos from 2017's scariest season....so far.

Funny or terrifying? We can't decide. Either way, this magnificent monster showed up at Denver's zombie crawl, and as ferocious as it appears, we're pretty sure it was lost on its way to another Halloween Party.