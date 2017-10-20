Denver's Already in the Halloween Spirit

Halloween is still ten days away, but Denver is always deep into spooky festivities. Trick-or-treaters are shopping for costumes and picking up pumpkins, and even animals are sporting their best spooky fashion. Here are ten of our favorite photos from 2017's scariest season....so far.
Funny or terrifying? We can't decide. Either way, this magnificent monster showed up at Denver's zombie crawl, and as ferocious as it appears, we're pretty sure it was lost on its way to another Halloween Party.
Poor Wonder Woman: The zombies bit off her face. The big question is, what happens to her superpowers?
Somebody lost his head at City of the Dead.
That is definitely not a spider on the ceiling.
We don't want to ruin the magic or terror, but this is what it looks like when the actors at City of the Dead are getting into costume.
Is there anything more endearing than a toddler hunting for pumpkins?
Even crows wouldn't be scared of these guys.
Have you ever wanted to be the King for a day? This Halloween is your chance.
If being Elvis is too tame for your taste, try one of these frightening masks.
This might be the most frightening creature of all.
