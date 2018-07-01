Reader: Airport Art Gone? Someone Must Have Been Offended!

Anyone who's flown from Denver International Airport lately has noticed the start of reconfiguration in Jeppesen Terminal, and the renovation of the Great Hall begins in earnest this month. One of the first signs of change: "Children of the World Dream of Peace," a controversial public-art piece by Leo Tanguma, disappeared in early June. And with that, conspiracy theories took off.

Again. A swarm of rumors started swirling around the airport even before it opened in 1995, tying the facility to everything from Martians to an underground concentration camp to the New World Order, with Tanguma's mural used as evidence of that group's sinister involvement with the airport.

But readers have their own suggestions for why the Tanguma piece is gone. Says Greg:

It's 2018. Someone must have been offended.



Suggests Russell:

It is downstairs in the catacombs. It is the new backdrop for the virgin sacrifice altar.



Notes Herry:

The deep state lizard people were probably turned gay by the fluoride they put in the water to control us and were scared into thinking this mural would give them away. Just ask Alex Jones.



Adds Michael:

People have been trying to get rid of the horse now for a while because it's "satanic."



Concludes Jeff:

I’m sure it’s been stored ahead of the major remodel of the terminal. However, we had better put on a 24/7 watch for Blucifer.

Keep reading for more on the public art at Denver International Airport.

"Leo Tanguma's Mural Is Gone! Conspiracy or Coincidence?"

Westword

"After Five Years, It Might Be Time for 'Mustang' to Mosey On"

flydenver.com

"Michael Singer's Piece Was Designed to Look Like a Ruin; DIA Says It Is One"

The explanation for what's happened to Tanguma's mural is simple...if you believe it. "We started temporary removals of art in Jeppesen Terminal in advance of the Great Hall Project, which really gets under way in July," says Jimmy Luthye, who's handling communications for the project. These are being moved to a secure, clean and climate-controlled fine-art storage facility."

Eventually, all of the public art in Jeppesen Terminal will be moved and stored for the duration of the Great Hall renovation. "Children of the World" and Gary Sweeney's "America, Why I Love Her" were just the first to go.

What do you think of the art at Denver International Airport? What's your favorite piece? Your least favorite piece? Post a comment or send a note to editorial@westword.com.