Leo Tanguma's Mural Is Gone! Conspiracy or Coincidence?

Conspiracy theories are taking off again at Denver International Airport, where "Children of the World Dream of Peace," by Leo Tanguma, recently disappeared from Jeppesen Terminal.

A mutant swarm of theories started swirling around the airport even before it opened in 1995, tying the facility to everything from Martians to an underground concentration camp to the New World Order. But then, the group planning a big launch party (before the airport failed to launch on time) was named the "New World Airport Commission."

Today, several of the public-art pieces at the airport have dark backstories. There are those gargoyles guarding the baggage-claim area, where a failed automated system was one of the reasons for the delayed opening; sculptor Luis Jiménez was killed when a piece broke off the work he was hurrying to complete (also years behind schedule): "Mustang," aka Blucifer, the devil horse that now stands at the entrance to DIA.