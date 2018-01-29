Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

A lot of weeks are chock-full of author readings, but Denver’s literary scene is switching it up a little as January turns to February, with movie screenings, collage-making, trivia and beer, environmental politics and more. Why the change? No clue, but it’s the first week of February, so it probably has something to do with groundhogs.

Here are your best literary bets for the coming week, whether a rodent sees his shadow or not.



James Dashner, The Death Cure

Tuesday, January 30, 6 p.m.

Alamo Drafthouse

7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton

The best-selling author of The Maze Runner series talks with YA author and Tattered Cover owner Len Vlahos about writing, industry success and the books that made him famous. Dashner will personalize books and then introduce a screening of the new movie The Maze Runner: The Death Cure. Note: Actual running of mazes not guaranteed or recommended.

The Green Amendment

Maya K. Van Rossum, The Green Amendment

Boulder Bookstore

Wednesday, January 31, 7:30 p.m.

1107 Pearl Street, Boulder

Veteran environmentalist Maya K. Van Rossum has a message for activists who feel as though they’ve been stymied in the fight for a cleaner environment: to bypass introducing one-off laws, and turn to changing state and federal constitutions. The Green Amendment is an inspiring new agenda for environmental advocacy, one that empowers in an entirely remarkable way.

EXPAND What happened to the brown pie piece being Arts & Literature? Boo. Joe King at Flickr

Winter of Reading Kick-Off Trivia Party

Thursday, February 1, 7 p.m.

Woods Boss Brewing

2210 California Street

The Denver Public Library teams up with Woods Boss Brewing to provide a venue where Denver residents can pull from their vast trivia knowledge about books and winter and books set in winter and that sort of thing. Sign up for the Winter of Reading, down a pint of specialty brew concocted just for the occasion, and show off your chops. Don’t forget your library card: It gets you $1 off at the bar during the event (and later, you can check out some books).

Sarah Palmeri Understudy

Sarah Palmeri, The Magazine Project

Saturday, February 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Understudy

890 C 14th Street

Understudy, the Denver Theatre District’s new experiential arts and culture space, hosts visual artist Sarah Palmeri and her installation The Magazine Project. Palmeri is providing open-studio days for the public to come in and participate in this examination of feminine identity through the lens of mass communication by creating collages. February 3 is the first of four open studio days (the others are February 8, 10 and 15, during the same hours), and is also the date of the event's reception, from 7 to 10 p.m. Bring the good scissors, and remember not to run.

Min Jin Lee is one of the authors at Writers Respond to Readers. Hachette Book Group

Writers Respond to Readers

Saturday, February 3, 8:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Hangar at Stanley Marketplace

2501 Dallas Street, #135, Aurora

The Tattered Cover is raising money for the Denver Public Library Foundation at this all-day event. After a literary breakfast buffet (which we hope means book-shaped quiches), there will be author presentations throughout the day. Festivities include appearances by literary notables such as Min Jin Lee, Hari Kunzru, April Smith, Carrie La Suer and Thomas Mullen — and all of the participating authors will have books available for purchase, and will sign them at day's end.

