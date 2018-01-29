 


The event at the Hangar will probably be slightly more official than this.
The event at the Hangar will probably be slightly more official than this.
Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

Teague Bohlen | January 29, 2018 | 5:46am
AA

A lot of weeks are chock-full of author readings, but Denver’s literary scene is switching it up a little as January turns to February, with movie screenings, collage-making, trivia and beer, environmental politics and more. Why the change? No clue, but it’s the first week of February, so it probably has something to do with groundhogs.

Here are your best literary bets for the coming week, whether a rodent sees his shadow or not.

Tuesday, January 30, 6 p.m.
Alamo Drafthouse
7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton
The best-selling author of The Maze Runner series talks with YA author and Tattered Cover owner Len Vlahos about writing, industry success and the books that made him famous. Dashner will personalize books and then introduce a screening of the new movie The Maze Runner: The Death Cure. Note: Actual running of mazes not guaranteed or recommended.

The Green Amendment

Maya K. Van Rossum, The Green Amendment
Boulder Bookstore
Wednesday, January 31, 7:30 p.m.
1107 Pearl Street, Boulder
Veteran environmentalist Maya K. Van Rossum has a message for activists who feel as though they’ve been stymied in the fight for a cleaner environment: to bypass introducing one-off laws, and turn to changing state and federal constitutions. The Green Amendment is an inspiring new agenda for environmental advocacy, one that empowers in an entirely remarkable way.

What happened to the brown pie piece being Arts & Literature? Boo.
What happened to the brown pie piece being Arts & Literature? Boo.
Winter of Reading Kick-Off Trivia Party
Thursday, February 1, 7 p.m.
Woods Boss Brewing
2210 California Street
The Denver Public Library teams up with Woods Boss Brewing to provide a venue where Denver residents can pull from their vast trivia knowledge about books and winter and books set in winter and that sort of thing. Sign up for the Winter of Reading, down a pint of specialty brew concocted just for the occasion, and show off your chops. Don’t forget your library card: It gets you $1 off at the bar during the event (and later, you can check out some books).

Sarah Palmeri
Sarah Palmeri
Understudy

Sarah Palmeri, The Magazine Project
Saturday, February 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Understudy
890 C 14th Street
Understudy, the Denver Theatre District’s new experiential arts and culture space, hosts visual artist Sarah Palmeri and her installation The Magazine Project. Palmeri is providing open-studio days for the public to come in and participate in this examination of feminine identity through the lens of mass communication by creating collages. February 3 is the first of four open studio days (the others are February 8, 10 and 15, during the same hours), and is also the date of the event's reception, from 7 to 10 p.m. Bring the good scissors, and remember not to run.

Min Jin Lee is one of the authors at Writers Respond to Readers.
Min Jin Lee is one of the authors at Writers Respond to Readers.
Hachette Book Group

Writers Respond to Readers
Saturday, February 3, 8:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The Hangar at Stanley Marketplace
2501 Dallas Street, #135, Aurora
The Tattered Cover is raising money for the Denver Public Library Foundation at this all-day event. After a literary breakfast buffet (which we hope means book-shaped quiches), there will be author presentations throughout the day. Festivities include appearances by literary notables such as Min Jin Lee, Hari Kunzru, April Smith, Carrie La Suer and Thomas Mullen — and all of the participating authors will have books available for purchase, and will sign them at day's end.

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's calendar online.

 
Teague Bohlen is a writer, novelist and professor at the University of Colorado Denver, where he serves as fiction editor for Copper Nickel and faculty adviser for the student newspaper, The Sentry. His first novel, The Pull of the Earth, won the Colorado Book Award for Literary Fiction in 2007; his textbook The Snarktastic Guide to College Success came out in 2014.

