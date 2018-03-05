Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

When it comes to literary pursuit, you have two choices this week: You could read some magical realism while drinking whiskey and quoting Monty Python with your mom as she regales you with stories of famous women in history (and nags you about how you really ought to call her more). Or you could just attend all the functions mentioned in this list and get the same experience, only with a lot less headache and a lot more stuff for your bookshelf.

Might we suggest the latter? If we’ve convinced you, here are items for your to-do list this week. (If not, better call your mom and get that set up. And buy a lot of whiskey.)

Blair Bowman’s Whisky Warmup

Finn’s Manor

Monday, March 5, 7:30 p.m.

2927 Larimer Street

Just in time to bone up on your seasonal liquor before Saint Paddy’s Day comes whisky consultant Blair Bowman, author of the book The Pocket Guide to Whisky. Bowman will be at RiNo’s own Finn’s Manor to spread the whisky word; the $20 entry fee covers not only a copy of the book, but also your first drink. Probably of many. Plan to Uber home.

Ramona Ausubel Teo Grossman

Ramona Ausubel, Awayland

Tuesday, March 6, 7:40 p.m.

Boulder Book Store

1107 Pearl Street, Boulder

Ramona Ausubel’s writing is an always amazing mix of heart and wit and some level of magic. In her new book, Awayland, Ausubel takes readers on a journey that’s more than geographic, from small-town America to the Arctic Ocean to the gates of Heaven itself. It’s a trip steeped in myth and impossibility, but grounded in the everyday experiences of parenthood, home, longing and loss.

Motherhood loves company. Tattered Cover

Shayna Ferm and Tracy Tee, Parentally Incorrect

Thursday, March 8, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Motherhood is not for the faint-hearted — that's the central message of Parentally Incorrect: True Tales by Real Moms of the F#cked-Up Things Their Kids Have Done. Drawn from Ferm & Tee’s irreverent Pump and Dump mom-to-mom comedy phenomenon, the book includes stories from moms across the country of the most unbelievable and shame-inducing stories, with the ultimate lesson being that no mom is alone. Get your book signed and your motherhood commiseration affirmed.

It's only a model. Penguin

Charlie Lovett, The Lost Book of the Grail

Friday, March 9, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover Aspen Grove

7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton

The New York Times bestselling author of The Book Man's Tale comes to Denver with his latest novel, The Lost Book of the Grail, about an obsessive bibliophile’s quest through time to discover the secret of the Holy Grail. After the book signing, Lovett will head across the street to introduce the Alamo Drafthouse screening of Monty Python and the Holy Grail. If you buy a ticket in advance, you get 15 percent off the purchase of Lovett’s new book, and if you buy a book, you get a free popcorn at the show. Don’t even try to stump Lovett by asking about the capital of Assyria or the air-speed velocity of an unladen swallow, because you have to know these things when you’re an author.

HarperColllins Publishers

Jill Tietjen, Her Story: A Timeline of the Women Who Changed America

Secular Hub

Sunday, March 11, 4 p.m.

3100 Downing Street, Unit C

Come celebrate Women’s History Month with author, engineer and historian Jill Tietjen, who will highlight humanist stories of inspiring women from her best-selling book Her Story: A Timeline of the Women Who Changed America. Tietjen is a Denver local who is the former CEO of the Women’s Hall of Fame and was inducted into the Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame in 2010. Registration is required at the Secular Hub’s meetup events page. That Pennsylvania Avenue glass ceiling may not have broken back in 2016 as most thought it would, but it's coming down, people. It's coming down.

