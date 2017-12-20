Train. Fight. Win. Promoting Inclusivity

When it comes to inclusivity in Denver’s fitness scene, L.A. Jennings is leading the charge. The co-owner of mixed-martial-arts gym Train. Fight. Win. believes in creating a safe space for everyone in the gym, which is what prompted the addition of the Gender Equality MMA (GEMMA) program, expanding the pre-existing women’s-only class. GEMMA will be specifically for anyone identifying as women: trans, cis, gender-non-conforming or femme.

“When I first started doing the women’s-only class at the gym eight years ago, it was geared just toward them and allowing them to learn MMA without the pressure they may feel from guys in class, which is important,” Jennings says, adding that there is a lot of “machismo” in the fighting world.

Jennings's background prepped her to start the class: She earned her doctorate in literary studies from the University of Denver and went on to pen “She’s a Knockout! A History of Women Fighting in Sports.” Then, she spent years working with women in the gym.