Unseen for years, the 1969 queer Tokyo classic Funeral Parade of Roses has been restored and comes to Denver this month. Cinelicious Pictures

Summer movie season is coming to a theater near you. The multiplexes stock up on big, bold blockbusters, and art houses pack their schedules with specialty programming and cinematic adventures. Here, in chronological order, are the ten best film events in Denver in June.

Twilight Zone: The Movie Warner Bros.

Scream Screen: Treasury of Terror

Fridays at 9:30 p.m., starting June 2

Sie FilmCenter

Horror anthologies made up of a handful of short ghastly tales and pulled together by one creepy central theme have had audiences jumping in their seats since Tales From the Crypt, Trilogy of Terror and Creepshow. This summer, Denver’s mistress of the dark, Theresa Mercado, and her Scream Screen series are saluting scary anthologies in Treasury of Terror, which will unearth forgotten classics like Twilight Zone: The Movie, Nightmares, Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye and Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (on 35mm film!). Come early for themed giveaways and to see what wild getup Mercado is wearing for your entertainment. Get your tickets at Denver Film, and watch the trailer for Nightmares here.

Wonder Woman Warner Bros.

Wonder Woman

Opens June 2

Multiple Denver theaters

She’s finally arrived, everyone. Wonder Woman, the celebrated female superhero who's been blowing up the pages of DC comics since 1941, has appeared in many forms in pop culture, but never in a movie all her own – until now. Director Patty Jenkins (Monster) holds the reins, while the weight of the whole shebang falls squarely on the capable shoulders of Gal Gadot, the Israeli-born actress and model who embodies the Diana Prince/Wonder Woman of our dreams. Gadot is on par with, if not better than, the iconic Lynda Carter during her run in the ’70s TV version. In this film, an origin story, we watch Diana train on the fabled island of Themyscira, meet U.S. hero Steve Trevor and team up with him to fight Nazis during World War II. This movie juggles the battle of the sexes with humor, charm and aplomb, and the action is intense, as Wonder Woman unleashes hell on wrongdoers. Wonder Woman hits like a girl, all right, and that hit will leave you smarting for days. Find tickets and showtimes at Fandango and watch the Wonder Woman trailer here.

David Lynch: The Art Life Janus Films

David Lynch: The Art Life

Opens June 2

Sie FilmCenter

As the revival of Twin Peaks has audiences once again glued to their television sets twenty years after the original series took the world by storm, now may be the time to look into the heart of the show's bizarre creator, David Lynch, whose dark, wacko style has been confusing and delighting audiences for decades. This new documentary digs deep into the dusty corners of Lynch’s mind to see whence his avant-garde themes erupted and to give us unprecedented intimate access to the filmmaker. Looking back on his movies, writings, paintings and art, we wonder if we’ll understand or go further down Lynch’s experimental rabbit hole. Get your tickets at denverfilm.org and watch the David Lynch: The Art Life trailer here.

It Comes at Night A24

It Comes at Night

Opens June 9

Sie FilmCenter and Alamo Drafthouse

Director Trey Edward Shults’s 2015 film Krisha was a tense family drama exploring the time-bomb arrival of a troubled family member to a Thanksgiving celebration. The dark film left many chilled and wondering if Shults would lend his talents to an actual horror film. In his new movie, It Comes at Night, fans are rewarded. The film follows a family living alone in a cabin deep in the woods, protected from an end-of-days scenario that has played out all over the world. When a new family arrives, begging to be taken in, things get tense. The two groups struggle to trust each other as they take a stand against whatever lurks outside. To celebrate the opening, the Sie FilmCenter is transforming its lobby into a cabin in the woods for a premiere party on June 8, starting at 6 p.m. Get tickets at denverfilm.org and drafthouse.com; watch the trailer here.

Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown Sony Pictures Classics

Art on Film: Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown

June 15, 7:30 p.m.

Center for Visual Arts parking lot

The Santa Fe Art District, known for its First Friday events, is adding its own outdoor film series. Beginning June 15 and occurring once a month through September, Art on Film looks to capture the freewheeling spirit of Santa Fe and pair it with films that expand the definition of art along with local bands and food-truck delights. Kicking things off: Pedro Almodóvar’s seminal 1988 comedy classic, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, which brought a candy-colored feminist spin to the screwball comedy. I'll be introducing the film; Cielo will provide pre-show musical entertainment. Future films in the series include A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, La La Land and Network. These free events are open to everyone. Find more information on the event page on Facebook and watch the Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown trailer here.

Read on for more of June's best movie events.

