The Ten Best Film Events in Denver in April

April showers bring May flowers, but you don’t have to wait until next month for cinematic roses, because we’ve got a bouquet of the best film events in our city, right here. And if you’ve yet to visit the Sie FilmCenter, which just took home our Best Movie Theater - Programming award, then here are four captivating reasons to check it out. In chronological order, here are April’s ten best film events in Denver.

1. Women + Film Festival

April 4-9

Sie FilmCenter

Leading out Women’s History Month – and reminding us that we should celebrate it every month – the Women + Film Festival programmers have assembled a stellar deck for this six-day celebration of women in film, showcasing sixteen features and six short films by and about women. Along with the movies, the Women + Film Festival is also hosting a Skype discussion with Vagina Monologues-creator Eve Ensler about her play and movement, and labor rights organizer Dolores Huerta talking about Dolores, the documentary about her life and work. Buy individual tickets and festival badges at denverfilm.org.

Kindil Courtesy Aspen Shortsfest

2. Aspen Shortsfest

April 4-9

Aspen's Wheeler Opera House, Paepcke Auditorium; and Carbondale's Crystal Theatre

Not in the mood to invest in characters, themes, locations and stories for 90-plus minutes? Don’t fret! Film’s most underrated category, the short, is for you. The brains behind the Aspen Shortsfest have been clued into this little secret for 26 years, and based on the 2017 program, short films are still in great supply. With over 63 movies parsed out over a handful of programs, opportunity is ripe to see not just great works but potentially the next Oscar-nominee, as many an Academy-Award winner first screened at this festival. The Aspen Shortsfest has the perfect bite-sized creations ready for your viewing pleasure. Buy individual program tickets and fest badges at aspenfilm.org.

3. Ben Wheatley Retrospective

April 7, 8, 14, 15

Sie FilmCenter

One of the UK’s most entertaining imports has been the films of director Ben Wheatley. This modern-day filmmaker has built a quick career on indie movies that manipulate the expectations of genre to become thrilling, gory, and often hilarious hybrids. To celebrate the release of his highly anticipated new feature, Free Fire, the Sie FilmCenter is spotlighting four of his best films – Down Terrace, Kill List, Sightseers, A Field In England – to introduce the director to audiences that may not be aware of his originality, fun and talent. Attend any of the films in the Wheatley series, and you’ll get a VIP pass to attend an exclusive advance screening of Free Fire on April 18. Screenings take place at 10 p.m. Get your tickets now at denverfilm.org.

Courtesy Process Reversal

4. Time + Space: A Process-Reversal Fundraiser

April 8

PlatteForum

Things are changing for many arts organizations, and nowhere is this more evident than in the world of DIY filmmaking. Artists who still work with photochemical film are finding fewer film stocks to work with and fewer labs to process newly shot works. But freshly minted nonprofit Process Reversal aims to remove those obstacles, finding new ways for artists to create and develop film and helping to revolutionize the experimental-film community around the globe. All revolutions require money, though, and so the local organization is hosting its first fundraiser: Time + Space. The event will include screenings of works by members of Process Reversal, as well as performances by music masters Kevin Costner Suicide Pact, Entrancer and more. The event takes place at 7 p.m. Pre-order your tickets and learn more at processreversal.org.

5. Basquiat Weekend

April 13-15

Sie FilmCenter

This is not a drill: Fab Five Freddy is coming to town! In conjunction with the MCA and as an expansion of its Basquiat Before Basquiat exhibition, the Sie is presenting two days of films and one special roundtable at the MCA with Alexis Adler, hip-hop pioneer Fab Five Freddy, Michael Holman and Carlo McCormick, for a discussion with curator Nora Burnett Abrams. The conversation will explore Basquiat, his art and fame. Screening as part of the Sie program is Julian Schnabel’s Basquiat, Ivan Kral and Amos Poe’s The Blank Generation, Poe’s The Foreigner and cult classic Wild Style, which will be introduced by Fab Five Freddy himself. Buy your tickets at denverfilm.org.

