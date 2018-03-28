Even Police Cars Can Be Art

Sunflowers, a falcon and children's faces: That's not an unexpected combination for a mural, but it is an unexpected combination for a patrol car.

Today, March 28, the Denver Police Department, Ink Monstr Graphic Design and Printing, and members of the Sun Valley community showed off the first “People’s Patrol Car." The DPD vehicle is a collaborative effort between the three entities that symbolizes the diversity of the community and the desire of local officers to strengthen their relationship with that community, says Commander Paul Pazen.

Kids in the neighborhood preferred yellow and green for the car, but officers and designers worried that it might look like a taxi. As a compromise, large yellow and green sunflowers trace part of the vehicle. There's also a depiction of downtown Denver, a white horse, bikes, the light-rail bridge and a falcon, which refers to the nearby Fairview Elementary School's mascot, as well as the ancient Egyptian symbol for the sun, designer and illustrator Scorpio Steele points out.