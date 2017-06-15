Fifteen Ways to Celebrate Queer Pride in Denver

PrideFest

Pride weekend is here, Denver: Time to bust out your best rainbow gear, celebrate the LGBTQ community, dance, revel and march for equal rights. Here's how to celebrate Pride in the Mile High this year, from official PrideFest happenings to a slew of dance parties to a Monday recovery barbecue.

Pride Night With the Colorado Rockies

Friday, June 16, 6:40 p.m.

Coors Field

2001 Blake Street

One Colorado, SB Nation and Outsports are hosting LBGTQ Pride Night at Coors Field, where the Colorado Rockies will take on the San Francisco Giants. Use promo code PRIDE for discounted tickets at Ticketmaster; portions of the proceeds go to One Colorado.

The Official Queer Party

June 16, 9:30 p.m.

Blush & Blu Denver

1526 East Colfax Avenue

This party celebrates "the QUEER community – non-binary, transgender, nonconforming humans and everyone in between and beyond." Look for a DJ and drink specials. This party has no cover.

Mile High Party Weekend

June 16-17

City Hall Venue

1144 Broadway

This two-night party kicks off on Friday with headliner Mya, and includes DJs and other entertainers. Tickets, which are available on the party's website, get you access to additional drink and hotel specials. You can also pick up a combo pass that gets you access to these festivities plus the Pink Party, an open bar club night hosted by One Colorado at Tracks.

Tracks Denver: Various Events

June 16-17

3500 Walnut Street

Tracks is hosting three days' worth of events this Pride weekend: The RiNo club gets the weekend rolling with its Pride Launch party on Thursday; Friday brings Drag Nation: Cosmic Queens, a drag show, and Stargayzer, the official women's Pride party; and Voyager 17 featuring Leann Rimes closes out the lineup on Saturday. Find more information about each event and purchase your tickets via the Tracks website.

X Bar: Various Events

June 16-18

629 East Colfax Avenue

X Bar has a packed lineup for the weekend, including a lip-sync and black-light-graffiti party on Thursday night, a pink-flamingo-glitter and parade party all day Sunday (starting at 7 a.m.) and a wet underwear shower contest on Sunday night. Check out X Bar's website for the full schedule.

Trade: Various Events

June 16-18, Trade

475 Santa Fe Drive

Trade kicks off Pride weekend with a special edition of its weekly Skivvy Stripdown, an underwear party. Other events include Champagne and beer busts, and Pride Bingo. Head to the bar's Facebook page for a full rundown.

Charlie's Denver: Various Events

June 16-18

900 East Colfax Avenue

Charlie's starts and finishes Pride weekend with a slip 'n slide pool party, offering water-balloon fights, a Speedo auction and plenty of dancing in between. Head to Charlie's website for the full lineup and to purchase tickets.

Denver Wrangler: Various Events

June 16-18

3090 Downing Street

Denver Wrangler's Pride weekend culminates in its annual Pride Beer Bust, a four-hour party fueled by plenty of beer and music. Before that, the bear bar is hosting a two-step night and the Pride Retro Sweet, a costume party blasting tunes from the '80s and '90s. See the Wrangler's website for more information.

Denver Dyke March

Saturday, June 17, 1 p.m.

Blush & Blu Denver

1526 East Colfax Avenue

This march was organized to confront what some women see as PrideFest's male-centric vibe. Marchers should rally at Blush & Blu where there will be entertainment; the march starts from there at 3 p.m.

Sober Pride Dance

Saturday, June 17, 7-11 p.m.

Phoenix Multisport

2233 Champa Street

Phoenix Multisport supports individuals recovering from addiction and substance abuse problems by fostering a physically active community. This weekend's sober dance party features tunes from DJ Chi Chi LaRue and is free to attend.

Big Gay 5K

Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m.

Civic Center Park

Before PrideFest gets underway, runners (and walkers) can get their blood pumping at the Big Gay 5K, a race that begins and ends at Civic Center Park. The race is open to all ages, all abilities and all sexual orientations. Just be sure to register in advance.

