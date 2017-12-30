 


Now try it without the bathing suit...
Reader: There Should Be an Ewwww Button for Naked Yoga

Westword Staff | December 30, 2017 | 5:38am
Yoga mania has swept Denver. You can do yoga on New Year's Eve, yoga on New Year's Day, yoga with goats, yoga with pot, yoga to a Bassnectar soundtrack. And now you can even do it naked, with Yogi Roo at Release Studio. But that's where some yoga enthusiasts draw the line. Says Naomi: 

Ummm, no. While I love both of those things individually, yoga and being naked, I am not going to combine them together in a public setting. Just. Not. Going. To. Happen.

Adds Mark: 

There are some...no, many bodies that should never be seen naked.

Marshall is more specific: 

The last thing I want to see is someone's sweaty asshole right in front of my face while I'm trying to hold a pose. Even if it's a hot chick, that shit is just not sexy. But to each his own I guess, yeah, have fun with that.

And then there's this from Teresa: 

There should be an ewwwww button for this.

Yogi Roo, whose next all-women naked yoga class is January 7, has some advice for first-timers: “Come with an open heart, open mind, and comfortable clothes that we can take off easily. Wear something cozy.”

And definitely bring a sense of humor.

Would you try naked yoga? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.

