Reader: There Should Be an Ewwww Button for Naked Yoga

Yoga mania has swept Denver. You can do yoga on New Year's Eve, yoga on New Year's Day, yoga with goats, yoga with pot, yoga to a Bassnectar soundtrack. And now you can even do it naked, with Yogi Roo at Release Studio. But that's where some yoga enthusiasts draw the line. Says Naomi:

Ummm, no. While I love both of those things individually, yoga and being naked, I am not going to combine them together in a public setting. Just. Not. Going. To. Happen.

Adds Mark:

There are some...no, many bodies that should never be seen naked.

Marshall is more specific:

The last thing I want to see is someone's sweaty asshole right in front of my face while I'm trying to hold a pose. Even if it's a hot chick, that shit is just not sexy. But to each his own I guess, yeah, have fun with that.

And then there's this from Teresa:

There should be an ewwwww button for this.

Yogi Roo, whose next all-women naked yoga class is January 7, has some advice for first-timers: “Come with an open heart, open mind, and comfortable clothes that we can take off easily. Wear something cozy.”

And definitely bring a sense of humor.

Would you try naked yoga? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.

