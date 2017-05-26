Vote Now for What You'd Like to See at Denver Startup Week

Startup Week will return in September. Downtown Denver Partnership

Denver Startup Week, the amazing annual entrepreneurial event that got its start in 2012, received 1,039 suggestions for sessions at its sixth edition, set for September 25 through 29. And the organizers could use your help deciding what to present: You can vote for your favorites at denverstartupweek.org through Sunday, May 28.

“When more than 1,000 people step up to share their insight and knowledge with others, it signals that downtown Denver continues to be one of the best places in the country to start and grow a business,” said Erik Mitisek, executive director of Project X-ITE at the University of Denver and co-founder of Denver Startup Week, in announcing the choices.

“Our entrepreneurial community is the envy of cities across the country,” added Tami Door, one of Denver Startup's organizers and CEO of the Downtown Denver Partnership. “We now have nearly 700 tech startups in downtown, employing close to 5,000 people. Companies large and small are coming to Denver to positively impact our economy and help grow our entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

Sessions will be split between Denver Startup Week’s programming tracks – Founder, Growth, Maker, Product, Designer and Developer — and this year’s schedule will also feature topic and industry clusters, including social impact, IoT, healthtech, diversity and inclusion, cannabis and business basics. In 2016, 13,334 people registered to attend 306 free programs and events throughout downtown Denver, and organizers expect to exceed those numbers this year.

Registration for the 2017 Denver Startup Week will be announced this summer. Vote now to help decide what you'll attend in September at denverstartupweek.org.

