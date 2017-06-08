Reviewed: The Crud (Closing), Four More Shows to See Now!

EXPAND The crud that created The Crud. Erin Rollman

To create The Crud, the Buntport crew acquired a mystery storage locker, then built a play around its contests. That show closes this weekend; keep reading for a capsule review of The Crud, as well as three more shows around town.

Jim Walker in Cabaret. Sara Roshan Photography

Cabaret. Len Matheo’s Cabaret is by far the clearest, most intelligent and most exciting I’ve seen. The musical, which premiered in 1966 and has been through several incarnations since, is based on Christopher Isherwood’s autobiographical novel Berlin Stories, about his experiences in that city during the early 1930s, as Hitler was seizing power. In the musical, Isherwood’s stand-in is Clifford Bradshaw, a young American writer. Arriving in Berlin, he wanders into the seedy Kit Kat Klub and encounters all kinds of interesting characters, the most interesting being the androgynous Emcee and Sally Bowles, a flighty, hedonistic English singer. In many productions, the scenes at Fräulein Schneider’s boardinghouse — where Clifford and Sally’s storyline unfolds, along with the touching subplot between their landlady and her suitor, the fruit seller Herr Schultz — are far less vivid than the sleazy world of the Kit Kat Klub. But here these scenes are given full weight because the acting is strong. Clifford is often portrayed as an all-American kid, an innocent thrust into a decaying and decadent world, but Luke Sorge’s portrayal is deeper and more complex. Isherwood wrote Sally Bowles as a lost, narcissistic kid, oblivious to what’s going on around her, an untalented singer though an oddly mesmerizing performer. Adriane Wilson is very beautiful, and as a singer, she owns the stage. When she cuts loose on “Cabaret,” voice filled with defiance, pain, despair and perhaps a trace of affirmation, she blows the roof off. In the dramatic scenes, she’s most effective when silently reacting to others — you can read exactly what Sally’s feeling on her face. I liked the dedication and total immersion of the Kit Kat girls and boys. Also Tim Fishbaugh as the puppyishly smiling, ignorantly brave Herr Schultz, courting Kristen Samu's stern but ultimately yielding Fräulein Schneider with apples, oranges and — wonder of wonder in those gray times — a pineapple. I’ve seen some Emcees who are almost supernatural, leering embodiments of evil, but Jim Walker’s Emcee is quite evidently human. Tall and lithe, prancing and shimmying, delighting in other people’s pain, he rules the Kit Kat Klub with gleeful depravity, taking huge pleasure in his own outrageousness, grabbing breasts, butts and crotches. Large segments of the alt-right, America’s incipient fascist movement, have taken on cartoonish memes such as Pepe the Frog, priding themselves on their humorous use of irony. Walker’s hypnotically loathsome Emcee seems cut from the same cloth. Presented by Miners Alley Playhouse through June 25, 1224 Washington Avenue, Golden, 303-935-3044, minersalley.com. Read the review of Cabaret.

Brian Colonna as Broken Baby Doll Detective in The Crud. Buntport Theater

The Crud. Buntport Theater's work is always newly minted, nonlinear, rich in metaphor. Still, I can usually ferret out some kind of narrative. But in The Crud, which is based on objects found in a storage locker, there’s no real through-line or progression I could find. That's to be expected, I suppose, since the play’s oft-repeated catchphrase is “Time passes,” after which someone in the four-member cast will inevitably observe that nothing changes. Not that there’s anything sloppy or tentative about this production. It has moments that hint at tremendous insight — insight you never quite get but know is hovering in the air between you and the playing space. The acting is brilliant, and Brian Colonna, Erin Rollman, Hannah Duggan and Erik Edborg (the offstage co-creator is SamAnTha Schmitz) work together with the kind of rhythm and mutual understanding that only comes from long and trusting collaboration. The crud itself is a huge pile of cast-off objects, toys, appliances, belonging to three very peculiar people. First is Barely Bear (Duggan), who’s covered in dolls and stuffed toys. Dear Deer (Rollman) wears a horned horse’s head and a skirt made of rustling newspaper and magazine pages. Then there’s the Broken Baby Doll Detective (Colonna), who behaves like a Raymond Chandler character but carries an armless-doll version of himself on his shoulder. The objects on the pile keep disappearing, and it turns out they’re being squirreled away by I Have No Name (Edborg) to a misty place of forgotten memories behind a scrim. All confusion aside, it’s hugely entertaining to watch these amazing characters, and the visuals are stunning. The scrim separating present from past, and through which you see everyone’s actions slightly distorted, creates a misty, shape-changing fairytale world. This is Waiting for Godot as written by Edward Lear. Presented by Buntport Theater through June 10, 717 Lipan Street, 720-946-1388, buntport.com. Read the review of The Crud.

Adam Langdon in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. Joan Marcus

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. A huge critical hit in both London and New York, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is based on a novel by Mark Haddon. The story is told from the viewpoint of a fifteen-year-old boy, Christopher, who’s somewhere on the autism-Asperger spectrum. Christopher discovers the corpse of his neighbors’ dog, Wellington, who’s been killed with a garden fork. He’s naturally distressed by this, but he’s also a fan of Sherlock Holmes, and he decides to unravel the mystery of Wellington’s death. The exercise leads him into unexpected and deeply unsettling familial depths. These events would be hard for anyone to cope with, but this teenager is trapped in his own literal mind (he hates metaphor) and has constructed a narrowly logical, mathematical and predictable world in which he feels safe. Now that world is being battered from every side —and Christopher with it. The text is interesting and the acting strong, but the primary focus of director Marianne Elliott (who won one of this production’s five Tony Awards) is on communicating Christopher’s inner world, a difficult task at which she, along with the choreographers and set, lighting and sound designers, succeeds magnificently. We know that Christopher, a brilliant young mathematician, hates to be touched, doesn’t understand ordinary social intercourse, curls up and howls at unexpected changes to his environment. But what we long to know (as do those who love him) is what it feels like to be Christopher. This may be as close as you’ll ever get to understanding the sealed-off world of autism — and that it can hold power and illumination as well as loneliness or grief. Presented by the Denver Center for the Performing Arts through June 18, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org. Read the full review of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

Keep reading for two more reviews.