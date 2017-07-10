Stuck at Home? Here's What You Missed on a Hot Weekend in Denver

EXPAND Brandon Marshall

Summer in Denver, and the calendar is so packed that you can't begin to hit all the festivals, markets, parties and celebrations around town. But this weekend, we went out for you: Keep reading for a look at six events in Denver over the July 7-9 weekend, with links to our complete slideshows.

EXPAND Aaron Thackeray

First Friday in the Art District on Santa Fe, July 7

EXPAND Aaron Thackeray

Sexy, Scary or Dopey? Costumes at Halloween in July at Bar Standard

EXPAND Aaron Thackeray

Great Divide Summer Block Party Pops Up at Square on 21st

EXPAND Brandon Marshall

TheBigWonderful Even More Wonderful at Stanley Marketplace

EXPAND Brandon Marshall

Here, Kitty, Kitty: Denver Dumb Friends League Hosts CatFest

Danielle Lirette

Sweet Life's First Friday Industry Appreciation Night

Want to see more? Check the Westword slideshow page.