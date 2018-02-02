Weekend Warriors: Five of the Best Workouts in Denver

The work week is finally over: Time to throw on the "Zen AF" T-shirt and carve out some time on the mat. This weekend is the perfect opportunity to try a variety of workouts at low to no cost, whether it's CrossFit, barre or cycling. Keep reading and choose your sweat session.

Studio of the Month: High Ride Cycle

High Ride Cycle

Saturday, February 3, 8 a.m.

Lululemon Denver has chosen High Ride Cycle as its studio of the month for February. To celebrate, the athletic apparel store has teamed up with the studio to offer free rides every Saturday morning at 8 a.m. throughout the entire month beginning this weekend. To take advantage of the featured rides, visit the High Ride Cycle website and purchase a drop-in class. Use the code LULURIDE to discount the cost to $0. Visit the lululemon Denver Facebook page for more information.

Try out CrossFit this weekend. Crossfit DeCO Faceook Page

Free Community CrossFit Class

Crossfit DeCO

Saturday, February 3, 10 a.m.

CrossFit DeCO owner Leslie Friedman will be leading an all-levels class from 10 to 11 a.m on Saturday morning. No prior experience is needed for this free class, and modifications can be made so that everyone can benefit from the workout. To register for the class or learn more about what to expect, visit the CrossFit DeCo website.

Pop downtown for a pop-up class. Pure Barre Belmar

Health Is Wealth

Union Denver

Saturday, February 3, 10 a.m.

Join Pure Barre Belmar this weekend for a morning of wellness with a pop-up event. The barre studio will be offering an on-site barre class at the Union Denver apartment complex in conjunction with Sound off Colorado starting at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. Immediately following the workout will be a nutrition talk and protein smoothie demonstration. Tickets for this event are $25 and can be found on the Pure Barre Belmar Facebook page.

Get ready to "sweat like a mother" — and for a cause. Hot Mamas Facebook page

Sweatin’ for a Cause

Hot Mamas Exercise

Saturday, February 3, 12 p.m.

Get moving for a cause this weekend. Hot Mamas Exercise, the Daily Smile Effect and FitLo Denver are teaming up to offer a donation-based class Saturday morning. The boot-camp style workout is open to the entire community, and all proceeds will be donated to local nonprofit Denver Dream Center. Donations will be accepted by means of cash, credit card, check or Venmo at the door. Visit the Hot Mamas website to register online, and get ready to “sweat like a mother.”

Will bend for beer. Wood Boss Brewing Facebook Page

Beer and Bends

Woods Boss Brewing Company

Sunday, February 4, 10:30 a.m.

Get a taste of the Woods Boss Brewing Company taproom offerings before the brewery even opens with Beers and Bends this weekend. Grab a mat and a water bottle, and you’ll be able to grab a beer of your choice after the all-levels class. A $15 fee covers the class; pay when doors open at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Visit the Woods Boss Brewing Facebook page for more information.