Weekend Warriors: Workouts for Everyone This Weekend

Opportunities to sweat abound in Denver. From mimosa-filled barre classes to teen exercise programs, there’s something for everybody this weekend.

Teens and Exercise Workshop

Athleta Cherry Creek

Friday, March 9, 9 a.m.

A commitment to fitness can start early in life. This Saturday, the Athleta Ambassadors have teamed up with CrossFit DeCO to empower teenage girls to make positive health and fitness choices for the rest of their lives. Teens are encouraged to RSVP for the workshop online, where they'll receive a 25 percent off coupon for an in-store purchase. Learn more on the CrossFit DeCO Facebook page.

Get down to buti-work. Buti Barre Facebook Page

Buti Barre and Bubbles

ZenDen Mindful Events

Saturday, March 10, 10 a.m.

Get your Saturday started right with a barre, buti and mimosa combo. This full-body workout will start with Buti Yoga, with elements of tribal dance, plyometrics and, of course, yoga. The second part of the class will be a barre session that ends with complimentary mimosas. Invest $15 in this workout for your booty and the Buti, or wait and pay $20 at the door. Learn more at the Eventbrite website.

Downward dogs and somersaults. Kids Yoga Guide Facebook page

Free Parent and Toddler Yoga Class

Mudra Yoga Studio Holly Street

Saturday, March 10, 11:30 a.m.

Grab your kiddo and your mat for this workout. Instructors participating in the Kids Yoga Guide teacher training will be leading this free course for parents and their children between the ages of one and five.

#FlashbackFriday to two years ago in this location. FIT36 Highlands

FIT36 Two-Year Anniversary Celebration

FIT36 Highlands

Saturday, March 10, 12 p.m.

It’s been two years since Sheryl Langley expanded the FIT36 franchise into the Highland neighborhood, and she’s ready to celebrate with a party. A handful of vendors will be on site providing free samples, including Onus iVHydration, My Vision Nutrition and many others. Additional vendors will be providing products and gift cards to FIT36’s raffle, with all proceeds benefiting Bienvenidos Food Bank. Grab a mimosa, a kettlebell and a $1 raffle ticket and get in on the anniversary party fun.

Zen out with music and props. Yoga Pod Denver West Facebook Page

Free Community Yin Class

Yoga Pod Denver West

Saturday, March 10, 6:30 p.m.

Wind down Saturday night with a free community yoga class in Lakewood. Yoga Pod West will provide an hour-long yin yoga class with live music provided by Partial Pieces. Props and blankets are utilized in yin yoga, as poses are typically held between two to five minutes to benefit connective tissues.