Weekend Warriors: Workouts for Everyone This Weekend

Opportunities to sweat abound in Denver. From mimosa-filled barre classes to teen exercise programs, there’s something for everybody this weekend.
Teens and Exercise Workshop
Athleta Cherry Creek
Friday, March 9, 9 a.m.
A commitment to fitness can start early in life. This Saturday, the Athleta Ambassadors have teamed up with CrossFit DeCO to empower teenage girls to make positive health and fitness choices for the rest of their lives. Teens are encouraged to RSVP for the workshop online, where they'll receive a 25 percent off coupon for an in-store purchase. Learn more on the CrossFit DeCO Facebook page.
Buti Barre and Bubbles
ZenDen Mindful Events
Saturday, March 10, 10 a.m.
Get your Saturday started right with a barre, buti and mimosa combo. This full-body workout will start with Buti Yoga, with elements of tribal dance, plyometrics and, of course, yoga. The second part of the class will be a barre session that ends with complimentary mimosas. Invest $15 in this workout for your booty and the Buti, or wait and pay $20 at the door. Learn more at the Eventbrite website.
Free Parent and Toddler Yoga Class
Mudra Yoga Studio Holly Street
Saturday, March 10, 11:30 a.m.
Grab your kiddo and your mat for this workout. Instructors participating in the Kids Yoga Guide teacher training will be leading this free course for parents and their children between the ages of one and five.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
FIT36 Two-Year Anniversary Celebration
FIT36 Highlands
Saturday, March 10, 12 p.m.
It’s been two years since Sheryl Langley expanded the FIT36 franchise into the Highland neighborhood, and she’s ready to celebrate with a party. A handful of vendors will be on site providing free samples, including Onus iVHydration, My Vision Nutrition and many others. Additional vendors will be providing products and gift cards to FIT36’s raffle, with all proceeds benefiting Bienvenidos Food Bank. Grab a mimosa, a kettlebell and a $1 raffle ticket and get in on the anniversary party fun.
Free Community Yin Class
Yoga Pod Denver West
Saturday, March 10, 6:30 p.m.
Wind down Saturday night with a free community yoga class in Lakewood. Yoga Pod West will provide an hour-long yin yoga class with live music provided by Partial Pieces. Props and blankets are utilized in yin yoga, as poses are typically held between two to five minutes to benefit connective tissues.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!