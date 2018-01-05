Weekend Warriors: Five Workouts to Kickstart Your Resolution

It’s a week into 2018, and time to test those New Year’s resolutions. Did you commit to get fit? Check out these free and cheap workouts around the metro area this weekend to get motivated.

Friday Night Zumba with Jess

Dardano’s School of Gymnastics

Friday, January 5, 7:30 p.m.

Get moving on Friday night with Jess Hernandez. All are welcome to this free class, with a “dance party-like” environment. The Zumba party will continue every Friday night through the winter at 7 p.m. at Dardano’s School of Gymnastics. Donations are appreciated at the free class; more information can be found on Hernandez’s Facebook event page.

EXPAND Ditch the shoes and grab your mat. Boulder Running Club Facebook Page

Big Booty Yoga at Boulder Running Club

Boulder Running Club — Cherry Creek

Saturday, January 6, 10 a.m.

The Boulder Running Club — Cherry Creek team is trading in running shoes for yoga mats this Saturday. Big Booty Yoga founder Kady Lafferty will be leading a “mindful morning of yoga,” a restorative practice combined with meditation. Though the class is free, yogis are asked to bring a yoga mat and a bottle of water. For more information, visit the event's website.

Stretch out in the Mercury Cafe. Tiffany Bray Yoga Facebook page

Community Yoga

Mercury Cafe

Saturday, January 6, 10 a.m.

The Mercury Cafe is opening the upper level of its space Saturday morning to welcome the community for a donation-based yoga class. Instructor Tiffany Bray will lead attendees through an Align and Flow class safe for all levels; mats will be provided. To learn more about Tiffany Bray and her yoga affiliations, visit her Facebook page.

Take your first flight. Frequent Flyers Facebook Page

Aerial Dance Open House

Frequent Flyer Productions

Saturday, January 6, noon

Aspiring aerial dancers in the Boulder area are encouraged to take their first free flight this weekend. Frequent Flyer Productions, an aerial-dance nonprofit organization, will hold a three-hour open house, when prospective students ages five to adult can take a mini-class and watch an aerial performance. (For the class, you should wear athletic clothing with no zippers or buttons.) Visit Frequent Flyers Productions' Facebook page for more information.

The signature Bar "method" will move from the carpet to the ice this weekend. The Bar Method

Pop Up Barre Class on the Ice

Skyline Park

Sunday, January 7, 10 a.m.

Come for the Snowga and stay for the barre. Starting on Sunday, January 7, and continuing through the month, instructors from the Bar Method Denver Stapleton will be leading pop-up barre classes on the ice at Skyline Park. The ice walls will be combined with bodyweight and props for a core-burning workout that guarantees the barre “shake.” The free class is first come, first served, and attendees are asked to bring a yoga mat and towel to prevent slipping on the ice and to dress in warm athletic clothing, including footwear to remain on during the entire workout. Visit the Downtown Denver Partnership website for more information.