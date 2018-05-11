Weekend Warriors: Five Weekend Workouts for Your Body and Mind

Jump on your yoga mat and into a weekend’s worth of workouts and wellness events. Whether breakfast burritos or mimosas are your motivation, here are five options to get you sweating and relaxing before the work week starts up again.
Illegal Yoga
Saturday, May 12, 8 a.m.
Illegal Pete’s South Broadway
Instructors from CorePower Yoga South Broadway are leaving the hot yoga studio in favor of their neighbor up the road, Illegal Pete’s. Unroll your mat on the restaurant floor for a free full-body flow class. A free beverage will be offered to all participants after class. This will be the first of five free yoga classes, so follow the CorePower Yoga Broadway Facebook page for more information and future dates.
Denver Beer Co.’s Summer Workout Series
Saturday, May 12, 9:30 a.m.
Denver Beer Co. Arvada
This Saturday kicks off the first installment of the Denver Beer Co. Summer Workout Series in Arvada. Beginning this weekend and occurring the second Saturday of every month through September, the brewery will work with nearby boutique fitness studios to provide hourlong workouts followed by beers on the Old Town Arvada patio. Tickets are $20 and include the workout, a beer and a raffle entry for prizes, and all proceeds will go toward Denver Beer Co.’s charity partner of the year, Environmental Learning for Kids. This weekend’s workout will be led by Barre Standard. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Denver Beer Co. website.
Pure Barre Pop-Up Class
Saturday, May 12, 9:30 a.m.
Founders Green
For Stapleton residents looking for an outdoor workout this weekend, Pure Barre Stapleton is taking its signature barre class to Founders Green. The low-impact, toning workout will be offered with SoundOff Colorado headphones. Registration is $10 in advance and jumps to $20 the day of the event. Book online at the Pure Barre Stapleton website or visit the studio’s Facebook page.
Yoga Buti Brunch
Saturday, May 12, 10 a.m.
ZenDen
Looking to combine bunch with your yoga practice this weekend? Denver Yoga Brunch, which travels to different yoga studios once a month to offer yoga and brunch, is teaming up with Ashton August, founder of YogiApproved.com and FitLo Denver this weekend for a special Yoga Buti Brunch. Attendees will first experience the “Buti” workout, which combines tribal movements and vinyasa-style yoga and plyometrics, and then be treated to brunch by Sunshine Bowls. A social hour will take place during brunch with various partners and giveaways. As a bonus, all attendees will be entered to win tickets to the Steamboat Movement Fest. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the Denver Yoga Brunch website.
STILLness: Meditation in the Galleries
Sunday, May 13, 8:45 a.m.
Clyfford Still Museum
After a full weekend of workouts, calm your body and your mind in the Clyfford Still Museum. The museum is partnering with the Zen Center of Denver and the Shambhala Meditation Center of Denver to offer guided meditations at both 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. in the galleries. No prior experience is required, and these free meditation sessions will be offered each month. For more information and tickets, visit the Clyfford Still Museum.
