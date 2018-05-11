Weekend Warriors: Five Weekend Workouts for Your Body and Mind

Jump on your yoga mat and into a weekend’s worth of workouts and wellness events. Whether breakfast burritos or mimosas are your motivation, here are five options to get you sweating and relaxing before the work week starts up again.

Illegal Yoga

Saturday, May 12, 8 a.m.

Illegal Pete’s South Broadway

Instructors from CorePower Yoga South Broadway are leaving the hot yoga studio in favor of their neighbor up the road, Illegal Pete’s. Unroll your mat on the restaurant floor for a free full-body flow class. A free beverage will be offered to all participants after class. This will be the first of five free yoga classes, so follow the CorePower Yoga Broadway Facebook page for more information and future dates.

Denver Beer Co.’s Summer Workout Series

Saturday, May 12, 9:30 a.m.

Denver Beer Co. Arvada

This Saturday kicks off the first installment of the Denver Beer Co. Summer Workout Series in Arvada. Beginning this weekend and occurring the second Saturday of every month through September, the brewery will work with nearby boutique fitness studios to provide hourlong workouts followed by beers on the Old Town Arvada patio. Tickets are $20 and include the workout, a beer and a raffle entry for prizes, and all proceeds will go toward Denver Beer Co.’s charity partner of the year, Environmental Learning for Kids. This weekend’s workout will be led by Barre Standard. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Denver Beer Co. website.