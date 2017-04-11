The 21 Best Events in Denver, April 11-17

EXPAND The Flobots and Wonderbound collaborated on Divisions. Wonderbound

Spring events are busting out all over, with events this week ranging from an attempt to break a Guinness Book of World Records kickball award to the debut of Divisions, which juggles the hip-hop of The Flobots with Wonderbound's choreography. There are a lot of balls in the air in Denver; here are 21 events you should catch.

Tuesday, April 11

There’s a first time for everything. Remember your first kiss? Your first period? Your first time eating a raw jalapeño? The Denver Zine Library and the Narrators are hosting The Narrators Presents: Firsts, at 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan Street. The evening will open with a handful of zinesters sharing their first experiences. Which ones? As of now, the subjects are secret, but we know that after those performances, the Zine Library will present a hands-on mini-zine-making workshop. Audience members will have the chance to make their own zines, while those who feel inspired can take to the stage to share their stories. Rumor has it that there will be free beer from Renegade, too. A $5 to $10 donation at the door is suggested; for more information, go to denverzinelibrary.org.

Add a dash of genial wackiness to your week with Much Apeel About Nothing!, a new sketch comedy show at the Bovine Metropolis Theater, 1527 Champa Street. With a zany mythos that includes precociously gifted Girl Scouts, killer whales and an overzealous softball enthusiast, Much Apeel About Nothing! revels in its own defiant silliness. Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, with an additional performance on April 25. Tickets are $10 online from bovinemetropolis.com and $12 at the door.

Wednesday, April 12

Baby Doe's wedding dress is in the History Colorado collection. historycolorado.org

Thanks to the steadfast efforts of first-wave feminists, Colorado became the first state in the Union to ratify women’s suffrage with a historically unprecedented popular vote. That was in 1893, a full 27 years before the 19th Amendment made suffrage the law of the land (but after the territory of Wyoming gave women the vote). During the Progressive Era, which lasted from roughly 1890 to 1920, Denver women leveraged their voting rights to enact legislation regarding such issues as child labor, welfare rights and Prohibition. Join historian Tom Thomas for an enlightening tour through the achievements of such feminists as Molly Brown and Baby Doe Tabor at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road in Boulder. Tickets cost $9 for Chautauqua members and $12 for the general public; they’re available at tickets.chautauqua.com.

Any time you eat a grilled cheese sandwich is a cause for celebration, but if you want a real sandwich party, head to the Denver Grilled Cheese Festival on Wednesday, April 12, at the McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue. The cheesiest event in town comes courtesy of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which provides free books to children under five. Ticket sales and a silent auction will raise money for the Denver branch of Imagination Library, and an award for Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich in Denver will be given to the local chef who can wow the judges. The fun starts at 6 p.m. (5 p.m. for VIPs) with passed appetizers before the sandwich grilling gets under way; tickets are going fast, so get yours soon — $45 for general admission or $175 for VIP — at denvergrilledcheesefest.com.

Central Christian Church is hosting the Ugandan Kids Choir, a project of Childcare Worldwide, an international group that provides education for children in developing nations. The ten-person choir, which has traveled around the world performing at schools, churches and even Disneyland, will offer traditional African songs and dances while raising money for its parent organization. This free, donations-encouraged event starts at 5:30 p.m.Wednesday, April 12, at the Central Christian Church, 3690 Cherry Creek South Drive. After the performance, the audience will have a chance to speak with the singers. For more information, go to centralchristiandenver.org.

Thursday, April 13

Back in 2003, a group of friends who wanted to organize some laid-back summer competitions started the KIFAC (Kick in for a Cause) Denver Kickball League. While the league is still all about fun and games, it has serious ambitions. Over the years, it’s become the city’s largest kickball league and has donated over $120,000 to charity. For the first time this season, teams will be able to pick their own charities — but first, the league is going to pass some bucks to Children’s Hospital Colorado at the same time it takes on an Official Guinness World Record: Most Kickballs Simultaneously Kicked Into the Air. Want to get in on the action? Head to City Park at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 13; all participants are asked to kick in at least $10 for Children’s Hospital. For more information, go to kifac.org.

Get ready for a boozy battle for the ages at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Lola Coastal Mexican, 1575 Boulder Street in LoHi. Whiskey expert Jake Norris and Lola “tequila guru” Alex Terry will debate the finer points of their favorite spirits at the Tequila vs. Bourbon Dinner, at which Jamey Fader will serve a three-course Kentucky Fried Mexican feast with such tasty mashups as achiote shrimp and grits, BBQ carnitas and Mexican-style hot chicken; the dishes will be paired with spirits. Seats are $45, and reservations are required; call 720-570-8686 to make yours. And remember: When tequila and bourbon compete, everyone wins. — Byron Graham

Evan Weissman’s civic health club, Warm Cookies of the Revolution, brings power to the people through constructive discussion of community issues wrapped in fun — and served with cookies. At Pies, Pie, & Pie Charts, you’ll learn how taxes work and, in turn, how to make those taxes work for you and your neighborhood. While speakers discuss tax reform, war-tax boycotts, bond projects and participatory budgeting, slices of pizza and pie à la mode will serve as metaphorical pieces of the tax-revenue pie. Get a piece while you speak your piece from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue; admission is a $5 donation, but no one will be turned away, and Spanish/English interpretation and child care are available by request. Learn more and RSVP at warmcookiesoftherevolution.org.

Director Susan Lyles and And Toto too, a Denver theater company dedicated to showcasing women playwrights, get topical in a personal way this spring with the regional premiere of E.M. Lewis’s The Gun Show. The play channels Lewis’s own experiences with guns through a single male actor — in this case, Mark Collins — who raises the issue of gun control without taking sides. The Gun Show opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the Commons on Champa, 1245 Champa Street, and runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through April 29. For information and tickets, $22 to $25, visit andtototoo.org. Note: April 20 is Cheap Date Night, when admission is just $15.

How will your garden grow this spring? Denver Botanic Gardens

Friday, April 14

Two of Denver’s strongest independent cultural machines — dance company Wonderbound and hip-hop stars/social-justice pioneers the Flobots — will make beautiful music together in Divisions, a collaborative effort that pairs tunes from an upcoming Flobots album release with Garrett Ammon’s interactive choreography. Ballet meets the immediacy of hip-hop when Divisions premieres at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the Performing Arts Complex at Pinnacle Charter School, 1001 West 84th Avenue in Federal Heights, with additional shows at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16. Tickets range from $22 to $50 at wonderbound.com. Can’t make those dates? There will be more performances on April 22 and 23 at the PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Avenue in Parker, and on April 29 and 30 at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue; tickets for those shows are also on sale at the Wonderbound website.

The landslide of entries that inundated the Colorado Center for the Book for the 26th annual Colorado Book Awards competition have been pared down to three or four finalists in each of fourteen categories for 2017; the winners won’t be announced until May. What to do until then? Get familiar with all the authors and entries when BookBar, 4280 Tennyson Street, hosts a series of readings, beginning with genre gold: Finalists in the Mystery, Science Fiction/Fantasy and Thriller categories will kick off the series at 7 p.m. Friday, April 14. Readings continue on April 21, 23 and 28 and May 4 and 12; winners will be announced at 4 p.m. May 21 at the PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Avenue in Parker. For more information and award-ceremony tickets, visit coloradohumanities.org.

Most comedians have packed plenty of embarrassing stories and painful memories under their belts long before they first pick up a microphone, but they tend to keep them to themselves or enshroud ugly truths in punchlines. At We Still Like You, however, performers are encouraged to dredge up their very worst tales and lay the truth bare for a supportive crowd that chants, “We still like you” at the close of each story. Based on Chicago’s live storytelling show and podcast of the same name, the current iteration of Denver’s We Still Like You is hosted by Rachel Weeks of the Pussy Bros at El Charrito, 2100 Larimer Street. At 7 p.m. on Friday, April 14, she’ll be joined by local comics Jeff Albright, Lizzy Wolfson, Harris Alterman and Nancy Norton, along with Buntport’s Hannah Duggan and Squire/ Matchbox bartender Cam Omlid (who will probably have the best story), all revealing their darkest secrets to Denver’s least judgmental audience. Admission is free, but donations are strongly suggested.

