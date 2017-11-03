Mark Your Fall/Winter Calendar for These Ten Colorado Art Events

The Denver art scene is ever-changing, always introducing new artists while paying homage to those who came before. As fall segues into winter, the Front Range will see the debut of new arts venues (including the Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art, slated to open in the Golden Triangle early next year), as well as the continued growth of established galleries. And, of course, they'll all hold lots of great art to tickle your fancy, tweak your brain cells and make you think. Here are ten exhibitions and events worth catching in the coming months, presented in chronological order.

Denver Arts Week: Know Your Arts First Friday

5 to 9 p.m. November 3

Despite its title, Denver Arts Week shines a light on what goes on year-round in this town, in every discipline, illuminating arts organizations large and small. The spotlight will be particularly bright at Know Your Arts First Friday, which showcases the city's arts districts and galleries, beginning with a free Denver Arts & Venues-hosted tour of the sculptures in Civic Center Park that starts and ends at the McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue; included is an up-close look Ai Weiwei’s bronze installation "Circle of Animals/Zodiac Heads,” on loan to the city through next October. In RiNo, forty lucky registrants will be whisked through the River North Art District on a luxury bus, with stops at galleries and studios throughout (priced at $52.80 per couple, or $26.40 per person), while art fans in the Tennyson Street Cultural District will have a crack at buying artworks for $52.80. For a complete listing of Know Your Arts First Friday events and deals, visit Denver Arts Week online.

The Dairy Arts Center will juxtapose the works of sculptor Roger Reutimann and painter William Stoehr. Dairy Arts Center

Neo-Cubism: A New Perspective, Roger Reutimann and William Stoehr

Through December 3

The works of friends Roger Reutimann, a sculptor, and William Stoehr, a painter, fit together perfectly in Neo-Cubism: A New Perspective, a two-man show reinterpreting cubism while adhering to the groundbreaking genre's basic concept of “essential reality.” Look for a stunning presentation of the duo’s paired works and learn to see every possible surface. The show runs through December 3 at the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street in Boulder; for additional information, call 303-440-7826. A $5 donation is requested to visit the gallery.

Counterpoints, Charles + Collin Parson

Through December 15 (outdoor portion through next August)

Another dual exhibit and exercise in artistic sympatico, Counterpoints at the Museum of Outdoor Arts connects the work of a father and son — Colorado sculptors Chuck and Collin Parson — in loving detail. The two-part show, which includes an outdoor sculpture display at Westlands Park, 5701 South Quebec Street in Greenwood Village, acknowledges both Parsons’ shared contexts and points of departure while paying homage to each artist separately. Another Colorado veteran, Craig Marshall Smith, will be in residence at MOA through December 22; see him at work on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fruits of Smith’s residency will go on view in Quiet Desperation, tentatively opening on January 20. MOA is on the second floor of CityCenter Englewood, 1000 Englewood Parkway; for more information, call 303-806-0444.

"In the Studio," 1881. Oil on canvas; 60-5/8 x 73-1/4 in. Dnipropetrovsk State Art Museum, Ukraine KH- 4234. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk / Bridgeman Images. Courtesy American Federation of Arts Marie Bashkirtseff

Her Paris: Women Artists in the Age of Impressionism

Through January 14

The Denver Art Museum is hosting an impressionist doubleheader, with current exhibit Her Paris — an overview and re-examination of 37 often-overlooked women artists working in the second half of the nineteenth century — giving way early next year to Degas: A Passion for Perfection, an exhibition of more than 100 works exploring the artist’s unposed, photo-inspired compositions and use of recurring imagery and subject matter that opens February 11. The museum is at 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway; tickets for Her Paris are $5 to $24 (free to $12 for DAM members) online at the Denver Art Museum or by calling 720-865-5000. Tickets for the Degas exhibit are not yet on sale.

This untitled work is part of the MCA Denver's exhibit, Saber Acomodar Ruben Mendez

MCA Denver Winter 2018 Exhibitions

The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver is finishing out the year with Saber Acomodar, its nod to the 2017 Biennial of the Americas, which ends January 21; it will then present a trio of well-matched new winter shows: Cleon Peterson: Shadow of Men, Diego Rodriguez-Warner: Honestly Lying and, in the Whole Room Gallery, Arthur Jafa: Love Is the Message, The Message Is Death, an innovative video presentation cross-cutting found footage with Kanye West’s “Ultralight Beam.” Peterson will bring society’s violent underpinnings to life through powerful paintings, mural work and sculpture on the MCA’s second floor, while Rodriguez-Warner will echo that same human chaos in his supercharged and baroque works inspired by pop culture and art history. Visit the MCA at 1485 Delgany Street; find more information by calling 303-298-7554.

"Love Bomb", 17x46x6, Neon, Tibetan Curly Lamb, Birch and Electronics Scott Young

Scott Young: Gas Light Love Bomb

November 4 through December 2

Doug Kacena’s new LoDo gallery, K Contemporary, is quickly building a stable of rising-star artists, including Scott Young, whose cheeky neon works are exemplified by his billboard “Wish You Were Here,” which debuted at Rule Gallery and now lives on the roof at MCA Denver. With Gas Light Love Bomb, Young uses his saucy presentation style to make a marquee statement on the stages of a torrid romance gone sour — but the show looks like the start of something beautiful for K Contemporary. Gas Light Love Bomb opens with a reception from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, November 4, and runs through December 2 at the gallery, 1412 Wazee Street; call 303-590-9800 for more information.

"Come Stay," 2017, watercolor on paper, 11 x 13.75 inches / 27.94 x 34.92 cm Linda Herritt

Linda Herritt

November 10 through December 23

Rule Gallery brings back Linda Herritt, a Brooklyn-based artist known for her text-based wall murals and cut-out paper collages, for a solo show opening November 10. Herritt first showed her work at Rule back in the ’90s, when the gallery was in a different location and still under the direction of the late Robin Rule. Looking ahead, Rule will host a show by photographer Jason DeMarte at Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, in February; his candy-colored, Photoshopped vignettes of fake flowers and birds will also be on display at Rule beginning in May. Rule is at 530 Santa Fe Drive; for more information, call 303-800-6776.

Laura Guese

Infinite Layers

November 10 through January 13

One thing you can count on at Walker Fine Art is consistency: Bobbi Walker’s Golden Triangle mainstay hosts fine and visually copacetic group shows with regularity. Infinite Layers will likewise aim to please, with new work on the title theme from Sabin Aell, Laura Guese, Lindsy Halleckson, Chris Richter, Barbara Sorensen and Allison Svoboda. Look for art that’s atmospheric, free-falling, meditational and easy on the eyes. Infinite Layers opens with a reception from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, November 10, at Walker Fine Art, 300 West 11th Avenue, #A; for information, call 303-355-8955.

EXPAND Floyd D. Tunson Courtesy of the artist

Floyd D. Tunson: Janus

February 1 through April 14

Be one of the first members of the public to set foot in the University of Colorado Colorado Springs's Marie Walsh Sharpe Gallery of Contemporary Art and the state-of-the-art Ent Center for the Arts at an inaugural show that’s worth the drive south. Colorado artist Floyd Tunson will explore his double-edged approach to life at its best and its worst with all new work in Janus, which should christen the new gallery space in style. The show opens with a reception and artist talk from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 1, at the Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 North Nevada Avenue on the UCCS campus in Colorado Springs.

Pink Progression

Coming in March

After women’s voices were raised in unity at the January 2017 Women’s March on Washington and adjunct uprisings in cities around the world, Denver artist Anna Kaye had an idea to gather her Front Range artist friends together for a collaboration commemorating and carrying on the spirit of that reverberating historic event. More than forty female and transgender artists threw their paintbrushes into the ring for Pink Progression, a pair of exhibitions that in early 2018 will divide time at galleries in the Boulder Public Library, 1001 Arapahoe Avenue in Boulder (opening reception 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 2), and the Denver Central Library, 10 West 14th Avenue Parkway (opening reception 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 10). The exhibit’s unifying element is the color pink.

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's calendar.