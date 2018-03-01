Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 and Under (Five Free!)

March has rushed in, and while it's too early for spring flowers, entertainment opportunities are blossoming around Denver. During the days ahead, readers can revisit a childhood classic, take in an evening of Celtic-inspired music, and visit one of the city's finest museums for a penny. In fact, you can attend any of the following events for ten dollars or less (with some admittedly significant caveats). Keep reading for our ten favorite activities this week...as well as a special bonus offer.

WRITE CLUB Denver: Et Tu, Write Club?

Thursday, March 1, 7 p.m.

Syntax Physic Opera

$10

Write Club Denver, a self-described "literary thunderdome," pits writer against writer in a series of head-to-head competitive readings from Denver-based authors, comedians, performers and creatives of every stripe. The combatants vying for March's "Loving Cup of Deathless Glory" include Ron Doyle and Janae Burris in "Pen versus Sword," Naomi Kelsey and Brice Maiurro in "Guilty versus Complicit," and Mario Lurig and Katie Elkins in "Casar versus Ranch." Doors open at 6 p.m. for a 7 p.m. start; a suggested donation of $10 will be collected at the door, though no one will be turned away. Visit Write Club Denver's Facebook events page for more details.

Art District on Santa Fe

First Friday Art Walk

Friday, March 2, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Art District on Santa Fe

Free

An artsy tradition held dear by many Denverites, the First Friday Art Walk in the Santa Fe arts district remains one of the best ways to keep abreast of the city's thriving cultural scene. Galleries open their doors to the public, food trucks abound, and the mood is festive, whatever the weather. With more than 100 participating galleries, shops and restaurants, you could return to the First Friday Art Walk every month and still miss out on something worthy each time. Find more information on the Art District on Santa Fe's Facebook events page.

Denver Philharmonic Orchestra: Smilin' Isles

Friday, March 2, 7:30 p.m.

Antonia Brico Stage Central Presbyterian Church

Free to $25

Take a sonic journey through Celtic culture at the Denver Philharmonic Orchestra's Smilin' Isles. Conducted by Lawrence Golan with accompaniment by uilleann piper Dirk Mewes, the program includes Scottish- and Irish- inspired compositions, opening with Felix Mendelssohn's “Scottish” Symphony No. 3, followed by Shaun Davey's The Brendan Voyage. Admission for children under thirteen is free; it's $12 with a student discount, $17 with a senior discount, and $25 for adults. Visit the Denver Philharmonic's box office page for more.

Midnight Madness: The Neverending Story

March 2 and March 3, Midnight

Landmark Esquire

$9.50

Don't get stuck in the swamps of sadness, '80s babies, for the Landmark Esquire theater's cult-friendly Midnight Madness screening series returns with 1984's fantasy epic, The Neverending Story. Based on the novel by German author Michael Ende, Wolfgang Petersen's cinematic adaptations inspired wonder (Falkor!) and terror (The Nothing!) in an entire generation of moviegoers. Visit the Landmark Esquire's box office page to buy tickets, $9.50, and learn more.

JC Buck

Penny Admission for Colorado Residents

Saturday, March 3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MCA Denver

One Cent

While pennies are basically worth less than the traces of copper it takes to mint them, a rusty red Lincoln can still buy something valuable: admission to the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver. The thought-provoking exhibits on display — solos by Cleon Peterson, Arthur Jafa and Diego Rodriguez — are worth seeing even on full-price days, but extra-thrifty readers who don't mind a crowd shouldn't miss this monthly opportunity to see cutting-edge 2018 art for 1918 prices. As always, this deal is only available to Colorado residents, so pay up, tourists. Visit MCA Denver's home page for more information.

Do303

Do303 Launch Party

Saturday, March 3, 7:30 p.m.

Summit Music Hall

Free

Do303, a new organization that endeavors to streamline Denver's best dining and entertainment options for its subscribers, is making a grand opening statement with a Saturday night launch party at Summit Music Hall. While guests can expect the customary live bands, libations and fabulous prizes —including free concert tickets, and goods from Fender and Icelantic Skis — that typically accompany such a momentous event, but the delights don't cease there. The evening also includes free permanent ink tattoos, a whimsical wall of doughnuts, and a special secret surprise. Admission is free, but reservations are limited and awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit Do303's events calendar to learn more and RSVP.

Mutiny Family Monthly Story Hour

Saturday, March 3, 11 a.m. to noon

Mutiny Information Cafe

Free

No matter how old one grows, nothing beats the nostalgic comfort of story time with a kindly mom. Mutiny Information Cafe adds another gem to its bustling events calendar with the Mutiny Family Story Hour, a monthly reading featuring owner Jim Norris and his mom, Katie, reading their favorite children's stories to the delight of everyone from kiddos to aged punks and hungover Baker brunchers. Admission is free; visit Mutiny's Facebook events page to learn more.

"Make America Great Again" Michael Dixon

Artists in Conversation: Divided

Sunday, March 3, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Dairy Arts Center

Free

If you haven't seen the Dairy Arts Center's thoughtful Divided: Race and Identity in Modern America, you have time: The exhibit closes on Monday, March 4. See the work and gain crucial insight into the creative process at Artists in Conversation, an ongoing discussion series about art and its social context. Admission is free, though guests are encouraged to make a $5 contribution to help continue funding the Visual Arts Lecture Series. Visit the Dairy Center's box office page for more details.

As Luck Would Have It

Tuesday, March 6, 7 to 9 p.m.

The Whittier Pub

Free

While the phrase "luck of the Irish" is ready-made for St. Patrick's Day-themed T-shirts and greeting cards, the expression was actually born during the American Gold Rush and seems ill-fitting for a nation historically plagued by famine, British occupation and "The Troubles." However, the kindly ramblers at Raconteur Denver understand that luck is both a blessing and a curse. Join storytellers Adam Agee, Robert Louis Cole and Raconteur's own Amber Blais for a windy and wordy evening of tales about good fortune and misfortune. Aspiring raconteurs can also sign up for three minutes of mic time to spin their own yarns. Admission is free; visit Raconteur Denver's events calendar for more information.

Cafe Botanique

Cafe Botanique: A Walk Through Time

Wednesday, March 7, 6:30 p.m.

Denver Botanic Gardens

$5

Nearly everyone takes the satellite-updated clock included with their phone for granted, but a quick tour through the history of timekeeping is enough to put this everyday technological marvel into perspective. Join James Burrus, public information and outreach coordinator from the National Institute of Standards and Technology in Boulder, for "A Walk Through Time," an informative journey through the "Evolution of Time Measurement through the Ages." Visit the Denver Botanic Gardens' events calendar to buy tickets, $5, and learn more.

Bonus:

War of the Worlds

Saturday, March 3, 7:30 p.m.

Bug Theater

6Degrees Collaborative starts its fourth season with a special performance inspired by War of the Worlds, which opens with Orson Welles's iconic radio address before setting the audience adrift in the space-time continuum opened up by of H.G. Wells' Time Machine, guiding them to the distant future, the ancient past, and beyond the bonds of Earth to the fantastical lunar surface of Georges Melies's A Trip to the Moon. It's a mix of music and magic, acrobatics and improvisation, and although tickets are $12, 6Degrees is offer a $10 ticket deal to readers. Use the code "bug" on the Facebook events page.