March has arrived, and spring is just around the corner. Fittingly, the upcoming comedy calendar is blossoming all month long. From stars of the stage and screen playing sold-out theaters to some of Denver's best locally produced showcases, March holds enough comedic opportunities to keep readers laughing all month long. Keep reading for the ten best comedy shows in Denver in March 2018.

Fort Comedy Presents Marcella Arguello and Kate Willett

Thursday, March 1, 8 p.m.

The Oriental Theater

Friday, March 2, 7 p.m.

Aggie Theatre

Fort Comedy's campaign for comedic dominance of the Front Range continues with another pair of crackerjack standup showcases at the Oriental and Aggie theaters on March 1 and 2, respectively. Co-hosts and producers Kyle Pogue and David Rodriguez have teamed up with the Titwrench Collective to welcome two of the country's fiercest and funniest up-and-coming comedians, Marcella Arguello and Kate Willett, to Colorado. Already well known to comedy nerds, Arguello and Willett each have bold and distinctive comedic voices that earned them both high-profile television writing jobs — for Bill Nye Saves the World (Arguello) and The Jim Jefferies Show (Willett). Admission to either event is $10. Visit the Oriental Theater's box-office page to learn more about the 8 p.m. Thursday show and Ticketfly to learn more about the 7 p.m. Friday show at the Aggie.

Rachelle Riveter returns to fight another day. Geoff Decker

Lucha Libre & Laughs: Zero Days Since Last Incident

Friday, March 2, 8 p.m.

The Oriental Theater

After taking February off, Lucha Libre & Laughs roars back into the ring for another inimitable evening of goofs and Goliaths. Join host Bobby Valentino (Greg Baumhauer), bumbling referee Nick Gossert and returning LLL favorites Rachelle Riveter, Colt Cabana, Allie Gato, Royce Isaacs, Mike Sydal, Lonnie Valdez and more for one of Westword's perennial favorite comedy shows. With standup provided by Kara Williams, John Papaioannou, Dash Kwaitkowski and headliner Ben Roy, there's really no reason to miss out on Denver's best comedy show. Admission is $10 to $40; visit the Oriental Theater's box-office page to find tickets and more information.

Trevor Noah

Saturday, March 3, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Bellco Theatre

Trevor Noah's tenure as the new host of The Daily Show, a venerated television institution in its twentieth year on the air, started out shaky after he'd made only a few appearances as a correspondent. Despite the considerable shadow cast by former host Jon Stewart, the absurdity of 2016's interminable election season provided Noah with endless fodder for jokes, and viewers quickly adjusted to the low-key but telegenic comedian. Born and raised in South Africa, Noah started his television career on the soap opera Isdingo: the Need, before stepping away from acting to pursue comedy. After becoming the most famous comedian in South Africa, releasing six standup specials in five years, he moved to the United States and made historic debuts on both The Tonight Show and The Late Show With Dave Letterman. Shortly thereafter, Noah signed on as a Daily Show correspondent, then took the anchor's chair with Stewart's endorsement, providing a vital source of levity in the dark days of the Trump administration. Tickets for the 7 p.m. show have sold out, but a few remain for the 10 p.m. slot, so make haste. Admission is $45 to $95 at axs.com.

unCORKED: One Year Anniversary

Wednesday, March 7, 7:45 p.m.

Infinite Monkey Theorem Urban Winery

Unwind the wino way at unCORKED, which returns to its monthly slot at Infinite Monkey Theorem Urban Winery on Wednesday, March 7. Hosted and booked by local comic — and trained sommelier — Meghan DePonceau, unCORKED has a full flight of bold, juicy comedians on the menu for its one-year-anniversary celebration. Featuring San Francisco's Dash Kwaitkowski and local mirth merchants Ben Bryant and Christie Buchele, unCORKED proves that wine pairs best with laughter. Admission is free. Visit Uncorked's Facebook events page for more details.

Nicole Byer

Thursday, March 8, 6:30 p.m.

Lory Student Center Theatre (CSU)

A comedic force of nature, Nicole Byer is poised to dominate show business. A multi-talented alumnus of the Upright Citizens Brigade's improv training program, Byer has appeared on Transparent, BoJack Horseman and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates. She's also a fan-favorite talking head on MTV's Girl Code and was a guest judge on Ru Paul's Drag Race. Her semi-autobiographical sitcom Loosely Exactly Nicole spent a season on MTV before getting picked up by Facebook, one of the social-media network's first forays into scripted programming. Join Byer along with opening act Aaron Kominos-Smith for an early-evening showcase at Colorado State University's Lory Student Center Theatre. Showtime is at 6:30 p.m., and admission is free. Visit the CSUTix box-office page to learn more and register for a ticket.

Mile High Movie Roast: Indecent Proposal

Friday, March 9, and Friday, March 16, 7:30 p.m.

Alamo Drafthouse Sloan's Lake and Littleton

Though it's changed names and venues over the years, the Mile High Movie Roast is a Denver comedy institution. Spearheaded by local standup Harrison Rains along with a small ensemble of the city's nimblest riffers, the ongoing series screens cult classics and fan favorites ripe for mockery in an event tailored perfectly for comedy-loving cinephiles. Join Rains and Christie Buchele as they take on the overwrought ’90s erotic thriller Indecent Proposal. Visit the Alamo Drafthouse box-office page to buy tickets, $12.50, and find out more.

Jo Koy

Jo Koy: Break the Mold Tour

Friday, March 9, 7:30 p.m.

Paramount Theatre

After starting out working the widow-making stages of Las Vegas, Jo Koy rose to national prominence thanks to star-making performances on BET Comicview, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Chelsea Lately. Koy also regularly appears on The Adam Carolla Show, where his character work has made him a fan favorite. Koy's latest special, Live From Seattle, premiered on Netflix in 2017, but he's already back on the road, working out a new hour on the Break the Mold tour. He takes the stage at Denver's Paramount Theatre on Friday, March 9, at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $35 to $45 at Altitude Tickets.

Jim Jefferies

Friday, March 9, 8 p.m.

Bellco Theatre

Since he's known for his profanity-riddled commentary, it's hardly surprising that Australian comedian Jim Jefferies is infamous for getting attacked on stage at the Manchester Comedy Store. Best known stateside for hosting Comedy Central's The Jim Jefferies Show and starring in the sitcom Legit, Jefferies is a wildly prolific comedian who tours whenever his television schedule permits. He's also released a standup special every couple years, with the most recent being 2016's Freedumb. Admission is $39.50 to $59.50 at axs.com.

Dylan Moran

Dylan Moran: Grumbling Mustard

Tuesday, March 13, 8 p.m.

The Oriental Theater

Take heed, Anglophile comedy nerds: Irish comedian Dylan Moran is making a rare appearance in the Mile High City. A standup icon on the other side of the Atlantic, Moran is a veteran of international comedy festivals in far-flung locals such as Melbourne, Edinburgh, Montreal and Kilkenny. He rang in at fourteenth on Channel 4's list of the 100 Greatest Standups. In addition to appearing in films like Notting Hill, Run Fatboy, Run and Shaun of the Dead, Moran co-created and starred in Black Books, one of the greatest Brit-coms of all time. Visit the Oriental Theater box-office page to buy tickets, $35, and find more details.

JB Smoove

March 23 and 24, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Denver Improv

A veteran standup comic, writer and character actor, JB Smoove parlayed early appearances on Def Comedy Jam and Cedric the Entertainer Presents into three seasons on Saturday Night Live. However, it was Smoove's deeply strange yet inspirational performance on HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm that fully showcased his singular voice. After his breakout performance on Larry David's paean to social awkwardness, Smoove has been a ubiquitous presence on screens both large and small, hosting the 2014 season of Last Comic Standing and turning up in movies like Top Five, Almost Christmas and The Polka King. Visit the Denver Improv's box-office page for links to buy tickets, $30, and more details.

