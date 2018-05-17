Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 and Under (Nine Free)

It's an especially affordable weekend here in the Mile High City. With everything from civic engagement to summer concerts to toys and cars and a 26.2-mile-long game of tag on the schedule, there's something new to try — and nine of these ten events are free. Keep reading for the ten best affordable events around town.

Awkward Family Photos

Friday, May 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fort Collins Museum of Art

$5

Germans have a word for everything: Witness the delightful (to say and to experience) schadenfreude — pleasure derived from another's misfortune. One of our favorite ways to experience this complicated emotion is at the Awkward Family Photos exhibit, which opens this Friday and runs through July 15. The show offers over 200 photos and behind-the-scenes stories from the website of the same name, and programming during the exhibit's run include a photo-bomb workshop and Awkward Art Summer Camp for children ages eight through twelve. Visit the Fort Collins Museum of Art's website for museum information.

Having five minutes to yourself while your kid runs off to play in the sandbox? Priceless.

Joy Park Free Night

Friday, May 18, 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus

Free

’Tis the season for outdoor adventure, and there's adventure in spades at the Children's Museum of Denver's Joy Park. With over 30,000 square feet of grounds to explore, the Joy Park is an ideal way to keep even the most rambunctious of youngsters happily occupied. Thanks to a partnership with Denver Parks and Recreation, the museum is keeping the exhibit open a couple hours late every third Friday of the summer months, and welcoming guests of all ages for free. Visit the Children's Museum's Facebook events page for more details.



The Phantom Menace 19th Anniversary

Friday, May 18, 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Secular Hub

Free

Pretend you're in your own episode of MST3K at this showing of the much-maligned 1999 movie in which sci-fi fans across the galaxy learned that George Lucas officially couldn't be trusted with computer-generated imagery. Hot on the heels of May the Fourth, this screening includes food and comedy inspired by the the hijinks of Jar Jar Binks, as well as games, prizes and scene re-enactments. Register at Eventbrite, and don't forget your lightsaber — you'll need it to break up Crow and Servo's fights.

EXPAND Dance of the Sacred Fire will be spinning flames at Music on the Mountain's free show this weekend. Courtesy Music on the Mountain

Music on the Mountain

Saturday, May 19, 4 to 10 p.m.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, Glenwood Springs

Free with canned food donation

If you're enjoying mud season in the high country this weekend, take a break from hiking (er, slogging) and head up the hill to Music on the Mountain's first concert of the season. This concert series has been providing entertainment to locals while collecting food for LIFT-UP food pantries for a decade now. Show up with a canned food donation starting at 4 p.m. and you'll score a free tram ride up the mountain to the music, which runs from 6 to 10 p.m. The opening show boasts the Goodman Band and fire dancers; find the whole summer's schedule at Glenwood Caverns' website.

EXPAND Bring your dolla dolla bills to Vine Street Pub for its patio party; the joint is cash-only. Rich Vossler

Tenth Anniversary Patio Party

Saturday, May 19, 4:20 to 8 p.m.

Vine Street Pub

Free

It's hard to believe that Vine Street Pub has been pouring pints in the City Park West 'hood (and frustrating cashless customers) for a decade, but it's true. Celebrate at the brewery's patio party on Saturday by taking in the funk-fusion sounds of Spyscraper and soaking up the sun. There's no cover, but burgers, brats and beer from Cerebral Brewing, Silverthorne's Angry James Brewery and Mountain Sun will be available for $5 each; proceeds will benefit Project Angel Heart.

Spectra Art Space

Bombastic Plastic Opening Reception

Saturday, May 19, 6 to 11 p.m.

Spectra Art Space

Free

If you feel like adulthood isn't all it's cracked up to be — what with the rent, job and Tinder hovering over you like a black cloud — revisit your childhood at the opening reception for this show of handmade toys. Sponsored by art collective Meow Wolf, the show promises multi-limbed, Cronenbergian figurines; sweet, sleepy, pastel unicorns; big-breasted fantasy heroines; and the most terrifying Easter Bunny since Frank. And while being a grown-up can sometimes be overrated, one of the undeniable perks of adulthood will also be on tap: brews from Ratio Beerworks. Visit Spectra Art Space for all the details.

Courtesy Never Again - CO Facebook

Colorado Governor/Attorney General Forum

Saturday, May 19, 6 to 8 p.m.

Manual High School

Free

Colorado's gubanatorial and attorney general primaries are just over a month away, and if you've been paying attention, you know the field is exceptionally crowded this election cycle. If you're not up to date, now's the time to do your homework. Student-led activist group Never Again Colorado has invited all fourteen official candidates (including independent and third-party contenders) for the posts to participate in this forum. The focus of the event is wide-ranging, including gun violence in schools and communities of color, immigration and criminal justice reform; attendees can submit questions on any subject and RSVP from the event Facebook page. Take a page of these students' book and get involved in this year's election.

EXPAND Cheer for 19,000 random strangers this weekend. Courtesy Colfax Marathon

Colfax Marathon

Sunday, May 20, 6 a.m.

Colfax Avenue

Free

It costs more than $10 to register as a runner (even if you're not already past deadline), but you can still stake out a spot along the longest, wickedest street in America with an encouraging sign ("You run better than the government" or "Worst parade ever" are our picks) and cheer on random strangers during what is surely the most misbegotten decision of their lives. You can find a map of the race route at runcolfax.org, but a few prime places to check out the action are Sloan's Lake, where boats will be practicing for the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival while racers speed by; City Park, the start and finish line, as well as home to the post-race festival; and Denver Fire Station #1, 745 West Colfax Avenue, where runners cut through an active fire station as part of the race. Racers are estimated to start finishing as early as 7:30 a.m., so plan your morning accordingly.

EXPAND Even the most squeamish love these Bugs. Courtesy VW's on the Green Car Show Facebook

Volkswagens on the Green

Sunday, May 20, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Clement Park, Littleton

Free

Volkswagen Beetles may be the most immediately recognizable vehicles ever made, and as such, have been bringing wide grins to drivers' faces for decades, despite their spotty reliability. So even die-hard entomophobes and car-industry protectionists will enjoy this car show, which pays tribute to new and classic VWs of all sorts (hello, Eurovan) in addition to Porsches and Audis. Take in the shiny, round, little cars, a swap meet, shopping and picnic area for free, or register your own beloved Bug in one of 36 categories for just $25 at the VW on the Green website.

The Lobby American Grille wants to ease your Sunday hangover. Westword file photo

Hair of the Dog: A Comedy Showcase

Sunday, May 20, 2:30 p.m.

The Lobby American Grille

Free

If your Saturday night was a joke, ease into Sunday with some hair of the dog — of the comedic type. On the third Sunday of every month, the Lobby hosts a comedy showcase; take advantage of the mid-afternoon start time to sleep in (or, if you're feeling very ambitious, grab a hangover remedy of the boozy variety at the lounge's Sunday brunch). This month's edition will host Anthony Crawford, Cody Spyker, Jose Macall, Natalia Kvalem and Kyle Pogue. They'll make you forget — or at least feel better about — the drunken shenanigans that left you with a pounding head the morning after. Find out more about the lineup at the event Facebook page.

