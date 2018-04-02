Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

Monday rears its work-weary head yet again, but wage slaves needn't despair: Just count the seconds 'til you can clock out and spend your free time in the warm and quirky embrace of local creatives. Enjoy concerts, trivia tournaments and Bowie tributes all week long — and do it for free! To help you live the high life on a low wage, here are the five best free events in Denver this week.

Jonathan Saraga Doctoral Recital

Wednesday, April 4, 7:30 p.m.

Macky Auditorium, Jazz Ensemble Room

Support the upcoming generation of talented musicians while jazzing up your mid-week at Jonathan Saraga's doctoral recital. A world-renowned trumpeter and composer with a knack for the classics, Saraga has amassed an impressive collection of awards over the course of his career. He'll be appearing with the skilled members of his quartet — pianist Eric Gunnison, drummer Dru Heller and bassist Ken Walker — in the Jazz Ensemble Room at the University of Colorado's Macky Auditorium on Wednesday, April 4. A highlight of the program will be John Coltrane's game-changing epic "A Love Supreme," a tuneful testament to Saraga's skills with the horn. Visit CU Boulder's events calendar for more information.

Wit Shakesbeer

Shakesbeer Presents: Arden of Faversham

Thursday, April 5, 7 p.m.

Woods Boss Brewing

Revel in mortal foolishness with the Wit's Shakesbeer, a beery and cheery company of players presenting original adaptations of William Shakespeare's famous (and forgotten) plays in unconventional venues. While scholars debate the authorship of Arden of Faversham, the fact-based tale of Thomas Arden's betrayal and murder is a highlight of Shakespeare apocrypha. In the time-honored and liver-pickled tradition of Elizabethan theater, the actors will be swilling Woods Boss brews throughout the performance — right along with the groundlings. Can't make it to Thursday's performance? The Wit's Shakebeer crew will be returning to Woods Boss on Sunday, April 8, for a 3 p.m. matinee performance. Admission is free; visit the Wit Shakesbeer Facebook page to learn more.

Trivia Bowl in 1975. CU Heritage Center Coloradan Collection

Trivia Bowl 50 Year Anniversary

Thursday, April 5, through Saturday, April 7

Village Center Dining and Community Commons Conference Center, Boulder

Celebrate fifty years of competitive knowledge as the University of Colorado's Quiz Bowl and Trivia Buffs team unite to honor the anniversary of the Trivia Bowl. An open challenge for brainiac gladiators squaring off in the arena of the mind, the three-day extravaganza includes a student varsity competition, an open competition and a reunion dinner for past contestants. While the roster of open-challenge competitors is full, admission is free for all audience members. Visit the CU Trivia Bowl events page for more details.

Bowie Weekend Labyrinth Screening

Friday, April 6, 7 p.m.

Gunbarrel Brewing Company

Pay some hunky-dory homage to the dearly departed Goblin King as Boulder's Gunbarrel brewery kicks off its Bowie Weekend festivities with a screening of Jim Henson's 1986 fantasy classic, Labyrinth. Among the genre's funkiest baddies, David Bowie's portrayal of the villainous, baby-snatching Goblin King is complete with iconic costume design and a couple of stone-cold jams. Watch a big-screen presentation soundtracked by a top-notch PA system while enjoying Gunbarrel's full array of tasty brews. Admission is free, but guests must register on Gunbarrel's Eventbrite page.

DIME Denver

First Friday Open House at DIME

Friday, April 6, 7 p.m.

DIME Denver

The Detroit Institute of Music Education's westward expansion has been a boon to the local music scene, and DIME Denver is ready to share the results with the public. One street over from the First Friday bustle of the Art District on Santa Fe, DIME is welcoming artsy onlookers to an open-house concert featuring students and local musicians. April's pop-punk infused lineup includes Tonguebite, Dust of the Decade, Baloo and more. Visit DIME Denver's Facebook events page to learn more.

Know of an upcoming free event that might fit on this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

