Free for All: The Five Best Free Events This Week

After Super Bowl Sunday, the days leading up to Valentine's Day can be something of an entertainment dead zone. That's not the case this week, when adventurous readers can find plenty of fun. From glamorous drag-queen competitions to fine concerts and even kitty story time, locals can have a grand old time without breaking the bank. Keep reading for the five best free events in Denver and Boulder this week.
CU Faculty Tuesdays: Hsiao-Ling Lin and Friends
Tuesday, February 6, 7:30 p.m.
Grusin Music Hall
The University of Colorado's College of Music is staffed with brilliant instructors, many of whom are celebrated musicians in their own right. CU presents this proud tradition of musicianship freely to its students, as well as the general public, at Grusin Music Hall's weekly Faculty Tuesdays concert series. This week's performance spotlights world-renowned pianist Hsiao-Ling Lin, who's also performed on grand stages such as Weill Hall at the Carnegie in New York and the Rachmaninoff Hall in Moscow. She'll be joined by fellow pianist Suyeon Kim, as well as her esteemed colleagues Harumi Rhodes and Edward Dusinberre on the violin and András Fejér on the cello. The program includes Edvard Grieg's "Violin Sonata No. 3, Op. 45," Witold Lutoslawski's "Variations on a Theme by Paganini," and Antonín Dvorák's "Piano Trio No. 3 in F minor, Op. 65." Visit the CU Presents box-office page for more details.
Kitty Story Time
Wednesday, February 7, 10:30 a.m.
BookBar
Denver Cat Company
BookBar is a charming shop with a bustling events calendar, but Kitty Story Time is unique among the store's offerings. It kicks off at the kid-friendly hour of 10:30 a.m., and guests are invited to enjoy coffee and small bites from BookBar's cafe (available for a special discount) before heading over to the Denver Cat Company to enjoy a story hour with furry feline friends. Visit BookBar's events calendar to find out more.
UnCORKED
Wednesday, February 7, 8 p.m.
Infinite Monkey Theorem Urban Winery
Unwind the wino way at unCORKED, which returns to its monthly slot at Infinite Monkey Theorem Urban Winery on Wednesday, February 7. Hosted and curated by local comic — and trained sommelier — Meghan DePonceau, Febuary's unCORKED has a flight of bold, juicy comedians on the menu. Beginning with the sparkling effervescence of Olivia Schyling, continuing with woodsy notes of Steve Vanderploeg before concluding with the bold dry finish of Los Angeles's Joe Kwaczala, it's truly a show fit for every palate. Find more information on the unCORKED Facebook events page.
Weirdo
Thursday, February 8, 10 p.m.
Gladys: The Nosy Neighbor
Get ready for diva-station as Weirdo returns to Gladys: The Nosy Neighbor for another drag-out competition to claim the title of Mx. Weirdo. Drag performers from any gender and performance discipline are welcome to strut their stuff on Gladys's stage, vying for both the glory of the crown and a sweet $150 cash prize. Whether you're an aspiring Queen or merely a humble spectator, visit Gladys's Facebook events page for more details.
Conversación Contacto + Culture Lab
Friday, February 9, 6 to 8 p.m.
Museo de las Americas
The Pachucos y Sirenas exhibit at the Museo de las Americas debuts on Thursday, February 8, but artsy types can gain even further insight into the works at the Museo's Conversación Contacto + Culture Lab. Join Antonia Fernandez, Jerry Vigil, Justin Favela, Daniel Salazar, Carlos Frésquez, and Josiah Lopez for an informative panel on the installation, enriching the experience with the perspectives of the artists themselves. Educators can also earn credit toward their professional development by participating; visit Museo de las Americas' Facebook events page to register and learn more.
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's calendar online.
