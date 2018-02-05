Free for All: The Five Best Free Events This Week

After Super Bowl Sunday, the days leading up to Valentine's Day can be something of an entertainment dead zone. That's not the case this week, when adventurous readers can find plenty of fun. From glamorous drag-queen competitions to fine concerts and even kitty story time, locals can have a grand old time without breaking the bank. Keep reading for the five best free events in Denver and Boulder this week.

CU Faculty Tuesdays: Hsiao-Ling Lin and Friends

Tuesday, February 6, 7:30 p.m.

Grusin Music Hall

The University of Colorado's College of Music is staffed with brilliant instructors, many of whom are celebrated musicians in their own right. CU presents this proud tradition of musicianship freely to its students, as well as the general public, at Grusin Music Hall's weekly Faculty Tuesdays concert series. This week's performance spotlights world-renowned pianist Hsiao-Ling Lin, who's also performed on grand stages such as Weill Hall at the Carnegie in New York and the Rachmaninoff Hall in Moscow. She'll be joined by fellow pianist Suyeon Kim, as well as her esteemed colleagues Harumi Rhodes and Edward Dusinberre on the violin and András Fejér on the cello. The program includes Edvard Grieg's "Violin Sonata No. 3, Op. 45," Witold Lutoslawski's "Variations on a Theme by Paganini," and Antonín Dvorák's "Piano Trio No. 3 in F minor, Op. 65." Visit the CU Presents box-office page for more details.